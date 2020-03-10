SECTIONS
News
Print

New York Sets Up Coronavirus 'Containment Zone,' Will Deploy National Guard To Assist

Stock image of two medical professionals having a conversation.Phil Boorman / Getty ImagesStock image of two medical professionals having a conversation. (Phil Boorman / Getty Images)

By Randy DeSoto
Published March 10, 2020 at 3:58pm
Print

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced on Tuesday that he is deploying his state’s National Guard to assist in establishing a coronavirus containment zone in New Rochelle, north of New York City.

New Rochelle, a city of approximately 80,000 people 20 miles north of the big city, is a “particular problem” because a “cluster” of cases has broken out there, Cuomo explained at a news conference.

“New Rochelle, at this point, is probably the largest cluster of these cases in the United States,” he said, according to The New York Times.

“The numbers have been going up,” Cuomo added. “The numbers continue to go up. The numbers are going up unabated, and we do need a special public health strategy for New Rochelle.”

TRENDING: Lawmaker Reveals Pelosi Tripled Coronavirus Bill Cost with 'Christmas-Tree Ornaments'

Westchester County, where New Rochelle is located, has 108 cases, Cuomo said, compared to New York City, which has 36 known cases, The Wall Street Journal reported.

“This is unique in the United States of America. We haven’t seen this anywhere else,” Cuomo said. “Think about it: New Rochelle has double the amount of cases as New York City.”

There are 173 confirmed coronavirus cases statewide.

Do you approve of the Trump administration's handling of the coronavirus outbreak?

“The epicenter of the zone is the Young Israel of New Rochelle, a synagogue at the heart of a modern Orthodox community that was attended by a 50-year-old attorney dubbed ‘patient zero’ in the state,” The Journal reported.

Cuomo said New York’s National Guard will be used in a three-square-mile containment area centered on the synagogue to deliver food to residents as well as assist in cleaning public areas.

The containment zone will be in place for two weeks, starting Thursday. During that time, facilities will be closed and large public gatherings will be limited.

RELATED: Players Furious After Ivy League Mars March Madness by Canceling Tourney Over Coronavirus

Cuomo also said Northwell Health, New York state’s largest health care provider, will be setting up a satellite coronavirus testing facility in the containment zone.

The New York Times reported that several private schools and universities have canceled classes on campus.

Columbia University, Fordham University, St. John’s University and New York University are among the colleges affected.

Rutgers University, in neighboring New Jersey, also canceled classes on campus.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio has decided not to cancel his city’s public schools, but might close particular facilities if students or teachers are determined to have been exposed to the virus.

Those schools would then cleaned and reopened in a day or so.

“We cannot shut down [the entire school system] because of undue fear,” he told MSNBC on Tuesday.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
Randy DeSoto
Senior Staff Writer
Randy DeSoto has written more than 1,000 articles for The Western Journal since he joined the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto is the senior staff writer for The Western Journal. He wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
Birthplace
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated dean's list from West Point
Education
United States Military Academy at West Point, Regent University School of Law
Books Written
We Hold These Truths
Professional Memberships
Virginia and Pennsylvania state bars
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Entertainment, Faith







New York Sets Up Coronavirus 'Containment Zone,' Will Deploy National Guard To Assist
Islamic Speaker at Bernie Rally Has Said Zionists Are the Ones Actually Behind ISIS
Media Begins To Float Hillary as Democrat Savior as Bernie Falters and Biden Fumbles
AOC Warns of Trump Win, References Reagan's 1980 Landslide Victory
AOC Calls for Illegals To Skew House Seats, Electoral College by Urging Them To Participate in Census
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×