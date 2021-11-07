Limelight-hugging California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s whereabouts remain unknown more than a week after his last public sighting.

Newsom was last seen in public on Oct. 27 when he received a coronavirus booster shot, according to California News Times.

Then came word that he would not be attending a global conference, COP26, on one of his signature issues — climate change.

“The governor has been working from the Capitol this week,” a spokeswoman for Newsom said Saturday, calling any suggestion there had been a medical issue from his booster shot “misinformation,” according to the Daily Mail.

The comment did not keep some on Twitter from posting their theory about Newsom’s sudden disappearance from public view.

This is how they cover up adverse COVID booster reactions.#GavinNewsomhttps://t.co/g0qgXuHw09 — NotTheBoilingFrog (@goodvsevil2020) November 7, 2021

Newsom spokesperson Erin Mellon said Newsom will make a virtual appearance at the summit this week.

“The Governor will participate in a couple events … focused on global efforts to advance zero-emission vehicles and to move beyond oil,” she said, the California News Times reported.

Two days after Newsom’s vaccination his office said that due to unspecified family obligations he would not attend the climate summit.

At the time, his office said Newsom would attend virtually, but as of Sunday, he had not done so, according to the Daily Mail.

Newsom has been seen only in prerecorded videos and in family Halloween photos posted to his Twitter on Monday.

Newsom’s Twitter account was inactive from Oct. 28 through last week’s election day.

After that, some announcements and pre-recorded statements were made available.

Twitter had no shortage of comments on what had taken place.

Newsom’s been missing for 2 weeks now… has anyone checked The French Laundry!? Just a thought. https://t.co/ThmFPM8fkN — Justin Hart (@justin_hart) November 7, 2021

I know Gavin Newsom went missing right after getting the booster but thats only because it made him so healthy that he has become so active helping california he cant be kept up with. Its certainly not bc of a negative reaction to the vax! — covid-19 vaccines are safe and effective (@19_vaccines) November 6, 2021



Lt. Gov. Eleni Kounalakis minimized the importance of Newsom’s disappearance from public view.

“The governor has a young family, and we all need to understand our family, especially ours who were there,” she said, according to the California News Times.

