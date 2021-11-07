Share
News

Newsom Missing from Public Eye: People of California Clueless to Governor's Whereabouts

 By Jack Davis  November 7, 2021 at 9:12am
Share

Limelight-hugging California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s whereabouts remain unknown more than a week after his last public sighting.

Newsom was last seen in public on Oct. 27 when he received a coronavirus booster shot, according to California News Times.

Then came word that he would not be attending a global conference, COP26, on one of his signature issues — climate change.

“The governor has been working from the Capitol this week,” a spokeswoman for Newsom said Saturday, calling any suggestion there had been a medical issue from his booster shot “misinformation,” according to the Daily Mail.

The comment did not keep some on Twitter from posting their theory about Newsom’s sudden disappearance from public view.

Trending:
Biden's Vaccine Mandate Is Worse Than We Thought: Look How He's Punishing Unvaxxed Employees

Newsom spokesperson Erin Mellon said Newsom will make a virtual appearance at the summit this week.

“The Governor will participate in a couple events …  focused on global efforts to advance zero-emission vehicles and to move beyond oil,” she said, the California News Times reported.

Is there a cover-up taking place here?

Two days after Newsom’s vaccination his office said that due to unspecified family obligations he would not attend the climate summit.

At the time, his office said Newsom would attend virtually, but as of Sunday, he had not done so, according to the Daily Mail.

Newsom has been seen only in prerecorded videos and in family Halloween photos posted to his Twitter on Monday.

Newsom’s Twitter account was inactive from Oct. 28 through last week’s election day.

After that, some announcements and pre-recorded statements were made available.

Related:
US Navy Launches Ship Named After a Gay Icon, Transgender Activist Brought in to Christen the New Vessel

Twitter had no shortage of comments on what had taken place.


Lt. Gov. Eleni Kounalakis minimized the importance of Newsom’s disappearance from public view.

“The governor has a young family, and we all need to understand our family, especially ours who were there,” she said, according to the California News Times.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



loading

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , ,
Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




loading
NASCAR President Denounces 'Let's Go Brandon' Movement: Not Happy It Started at Raceway Before Spreading Across Nation
Newsom Missing from Public Eye: People of California Clueless to Governor's Whereabouts
Horrifying Scene at Deadly Concert: Video Shows Crowd Begging Rapper to Stop, He Continues Singing Amid the Chaos
US Navy Launches Ship Named After a Gay Icon, Transgender Activist Brought in to Christen the New Vessel
'All Hell Broke Loose': Investigators Probe Rapper's Massive Concert That Left 8 Dead
See more...

Conversation

Notice: Due to threatened de-monetization, we have temporarily removed commenting while we build a long-term commenting solution that allows you to voice your opinion freely and allows us to continue to publish the news fearlessly and cover topics that you care about. If you would like to personally partner with The Western Journal to help us continue publishing while under relentless assault by Big Tech, please visit our subscription page here. We encourage you to share this article and discuss with your friends.