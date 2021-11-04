Share
Pundit's Article Accuses White Republican Women of 'Killing America,' Look How These Twitter Users Responded

 By Laurel Duggan  November 4, 2021 at 7:26am
Twitter users criticized an article by Wajahat Ali Monday which argued white women are “killing America” by voting for Republicans.

“The cult of Karen will always turn on people of color on a dime to uphold oppressive systems that ensure they remain influential and powerful handmaidens of white,” Ali claims.

The article focused first on the gubernatorial race in Virginia, in which both candidates were white.

Among white female voters in the Virginia gubernatorial race, 75 percent chose Republican candidate Glenn Youngkin, who campaigned on education and against critical race theory.

Ali compared Youngkin’s critical race theory messaging to the southern strategy, falsely claiming CRT is not taught in schools.

Socialist Democratic Nominee Endorsed by AOC Getting Trounced by Write-In Candidate in Mayor's Race in New York

“Meet the mansplainer,” commented Christina Sommers, a senior fellow at the American Enterprise Institute.

“Step 1: Find a demographic that split 60-40 for the party you don’t like in a particular election … Step 2: Call that entire demographic evil … How long will America put up with this genre of punditry?” Noah Smith asked.

“There’s a certain sort of pundit who will always blame voters instead of candidates. Today is their Christmas,” Katie Herzog, host of the podcast Blocked and Reported, added.

Virginia's New Lt. Gov.-Elect Winsome Sears Wasted Almost No Time Trolling VP Kamala Harris

“Does this count as sexism by the standards of the day. I mean I know it’s literally misogyny, but I mean the political standards by which things are declared racist or sexist in 2021?” Tim Carney, a columnist at The Washington Examiner, posted.

“Absolutely right. Keep plowing forward with this message. Don’t stop,” conservative editor and writer Bethany Mandel commented.

Youngkin defeated former Democratic Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe in Tuesday’s election, saying, “we’re going to restore excellence in our schools.”

