Former Republican House Speaker Newt Gingrich slammed New York Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez for blaming both parties for the expiration of the eviction moratorium, calling her spending plans “a fantasy.”

During the Fox News interview on Monday, Gingrich said, “There’s no amount of money that left-wing anti-Americans wouldn’t spend.”

He added, “There’s no amount of money that you could give people that they would think is too much and if you were to ask AOC ‘what’s the most somebody should get,’ she couldn’t possibly give you an answer. You ask her, who is going to pay for all of this?”

The former House speaker also declared the spending plans of Ocasio-Cortez and other Democrats “a fantasy” that is putting the nation “on the edge … of significant inflation.”

“It’s a fantasy, so we’re in a situation right now where we’re on the edge, I think, of significant inflation, because the government is spending far more than it’s taking in,” Gingrich commented.

“It is putting dramatic inflationary pressure on the economy, and every American will end up being poorer because of the policies of the left-wing Democrats,” he added.

Ocasio-Cortez retweeted a post from fellow New York Democratic Rep. Jamaal Bowman on Monday that said, “The White House says it doesn’t have authority to extend the eviction moratorium or cancel student debt.

“But it hasn’t had a problem conducting airstrikes without authorization from Congress.”

She also added her support for Missouri Democratic Rep. Cori Bush, who slept on the Capitol steps over the weekend as a form of protest in support of extending the eviction moratorium.

Bush tweeted last week, “I was unhoused and forced to live out of my car with my two babies.

“Today, as the St. Louis Congresswoman, I introduced The Unhoused Bill of Rights, which declares the rights of unhoused people, and would end the unhoused crisis by 2025.

“This is a surreal feeling.”

Congress is currently on summer recess, and is not expected to return for a special session to extend the eviction moratorium.

