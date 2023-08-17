Share
New York Jets senior defensive assistant Tony Oden is seen prior to a game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium on Sept. 12, 2021, in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Grant Halverson / Getty Images)

NFL Coach Hospitalized After 'Friendly Fire' Incident at Practice

 By Maire Clayton  August 17, 2023 at 1:13pm
New York Jets assistant coach Tony Oden was forced to leave a joint practice with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Wednesday after he was apparently injured in a scuffle between the two teams.

It is not clear what happened, but Jets head coach Robert Saleh described it as a “friendly fire” incident, according to the New York Post.

“I’m not exactly sure what happened. I know it was during one of the altercations,” Saleh said. “I think he caught some friendly fire. He’s awake, he’s doing fine, he’s stable.”

The Post reported that Oden was taken to a hospital for evaluation as a precaution.

NFL reporters recounted the incident on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Rich Cimini said Oden apparently collapsed on the sideline and was “down for a few minutes as medical personnel surrounded him.”


Oden was eventually carted off the field.

“Players took knees. He was sitting up in the cart as he went off,” Cimini said.

“Scary scene. Still not completely sure what happened. After players separated Oden was on his knee,” reporter Connor Hughes said.

Oden was back in action on Thursday while sporting an arm sling.

Oden is a senior defensive assistant and cornerbacks coach for the Jets. He has been coaching in the NFL for almost 20 years and has been with New York since 2021.

The Jets and Bucs will play each other in a preseason game on Saturday.

Conversation