New York Jets assistant coach Tony Oden was forced to leave a joint practice with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Wednesday after he was apparently injured in a scuffle between the two teams.

It is not clear what happened, but Jets head coach Robert Saleh described it as a “friendly fire” incident, according to the New York Post.

“I’m not exactly sure what happened. I know it was during one of the altercations,” Saleh said. “I think he caught some friendly fire. He’s awake, he’s doing fine, he’s stable.”

The Post reported that Oden was taken to a hospital for evaluation as a precaution.

NFL reporters recounted the incident on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Rich Cimini said Oden apparently collapsed on the sideline and was “down for a few minutes as medical personnel surrounded him.”

Jets DB coach Tony Oden is being carted off the field after apparently collapsing on the far sideline. He was down for a few minutes as medical personnel surrounded him. Players took knees. He was sitting up in the cart as he went off. #jets — Rich Cimini (@RichCimini) August 16, 2023



Oden was eventually carted off the field.

“Players took knees. He was sitting up in the cart as he went off,” Cimini said.

“Scary scene. Still not completely sure what happened. After players separated Oden was on his knee,” reporter Connor Hughes said.

The cart is out. It’s #Jets coach Tony Oden. He’s being placed in the front seat and taken back inside. Scary scene. Still not completely sure what happened. After players separated Oden was on his knee. — Connor Hughes (@Connor_J_Hughes) August 16, 2023

Oden was back in action on Thursday while sporting an arm sling.

#Jets CBs coach Tony Oden back at practice after being injured yesterday the team’s joint practice with the Buccaneers. His left arm is in a sling, but he’s coaching up his guys. pic.twitter.com/dpTClVqfli — Dennis Waszak Jr. (@DWAZ73) August 17, 2023

Oden is a senior defensive assistant and cornerbacks coach for the Jets. He has been coaching in the NFL for almost 20 years and has been with New York since 2021.

The Jets and Bucs will play each other in a preseason game on Saturday.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.