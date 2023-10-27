Share
NFL Hall of Fame QB Terry Bradshaw Argues Taylor Swift Doesn't Sing Live at Her Shows

 By Maire Clayton  October 27, 2023 at 12:44pm
Legendary quarterback Terry Bradshaw has probably ruffled the feathers of Swifties after saying he believes that pop star Taylor Swift may not always be singing live during her concerts.

Ever since it was revealed Swift is in a relationship with Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, she has dominated the sports headlines.

While appearing on “The Herd” Monday, host Colin Cowherd asked Bradshaw how Swift is able to sing for a long duration of time — referencing her “Eras Tour” where the singer covers 17 years of music over roughly three hours.

“Maybe you don’t,” Bradshaw coyly said.

“You cannot run around a stage and sing live [for three hours],” the four-time Super Bowl champ continued.

“Nobody will probably admit that, but I do a show in Branson [Missouri], I do 20 shows at the Clay Cooper Theater.

“And if I walk once all the way to the right side of the stage, I have to take a break,” the 75-year-old said with a laugh.

While Bradshaw’s one-man show is very different from Swift’s highly choreographed concerts, he noted that the late Freddie Mercury of “Queen” is the only artist that he thinks could both sing and “run everywhere” while on stage.

“And I’m sure Taylor and a lot of these really choreographed shows, a lot of that, they’re singing live to tape, so the tape’s going on and they’re singing, and if something happens to the tape, then boom.”

Bradshaw did add, “I’m just guessing.”

While he floated the idea the 33-year-old could be using a backing track, he did praise the singer for her songwriting ability.

The “Karma” singer held the top spot for her “Eras Tour” concert film in theaters, according to Deadline.

It has become the highest-grossing concert film and has already made roughly $179 million worldwide.

 

 

Conversation