Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers shed light on the establishment media’s attempt to “cancel” him over his vaccination status.

According to WMAQ-TV, Rodgers told reporters in August that he was “immunized” and said he did not judge players who remained unvaccinated. However, after the player tested positive for COVID-19 this week and it was revealed that he was unvaccinated against COVID, members of the media were quick to point out the apparent discrepancy.

“I realize I am in the crosshairs of the woke mob right now so before my final nail gets put in my cancel culture casket, I think I’d like to set the record straight on so many of the blatant lies that are out there about myself right now,” Rodgers said during an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show on Friday.

Aaron Rodgers just went off on NFL media over their covid obsession and their attacks on him over being unvaccinated. Enjoy: pic.twitter.com/YXvWATWVaj — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) November 5, 2021

“First of all, I didn’t lie in the initial press conference. During that time, it was a very, you know, witch hunt that was going on across the league where everybody in the media was so concerned about who was vaccinated and who wasn’t…”

“At the time, my plan was to say that I had been immunized. It wasn’t some sort of ruse or lie; it was the truth,” Rodgers said.

“Had there been a follow-up to my statement that I had been immunized, I would have responded with this: I would have said, ‘Look, I’m not some sort of [anti-vaxxer]. I am somebody who’s a critical thinker.”

Rodgers went on to voice his belief that everyone should have the right to decide what goes into their own body, regardless of the popular choice.

“I believe strongly in bodily autonomy and the ability to make choices for your body, not to have to acquiesce to some woke culture or crazed group of individuals who say you have to do something.”

“Health is not a one-size-fits-all for everybody,” he said.

Rodgers stated he “put a lot of time and energy and research and met with a lot of different people in the medical field to get the most information about the vaccines before making a decision.”

From his findings, Rodgers said he learned he has an allergy to an ingredient in the mRNA vaccines.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website states, “If you have had a severe allergic reaction or an immediate allergic reaction — even if it was not severe — to any ingredient in an mRNA COVID-19 vaccine, you should not get either of the currently available mRNA COVID-19 vaccines.”

With the Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines out of the running, the Johnson & Johnson shot became the quarterback’s remaining option, but it was temporarily paused in April due to issues with blood clotting following vaccination.

Rodgers said he continued the search for a solution that protected himself and his teammates.

He underwent an “immunization protocol,” which he said ran over the course of many months and involved meeting again with several professional researchers and doctors.

According to Rodgers, the league was “fully aware” of his status upon his return to the Packers, and he petitioned the acceptance of his treatment under their “vaccination protocol.”

“At the time … if you weren’t in the vaccinated category [of players who had received a Pfizer, Moderna or J&J shot], you were in a different category which involved some draconian measures and protocols that you would have to adhere to — which, in my opinion, were not based on science and were more based in a shame-based environment to try and get as many guys to get vaccinated as possible so that the league looks better to the rest of the world.”

“This vaccine is revolutionary however we don’t know a whole lot about it. For the media taking shots at me you now know my story so quit lying about me.. personal health decisions in my opinion should be private” ~@AaronRodgers12#PatMcAfeeShowLIVE pic.twitter.com/CxovoT7Icw — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) November 5, 2021

Rodgers concluded his story by calling out the establishment media for attempting to smear him.

“For the media out there taking shots at me, you don’t know my story and now you do. So quit lying about me. Personal health decisions, in my opinion, should be private.”

