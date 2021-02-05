Login
NFL Stars Set to Play in Super Bowl Discuss Importance of Jesus, the Bible and Prayer

By Jack Davis
Published February 5, 2021 at 10:06am
They will be wearing different colors Sunday when they take the field for the Super Bowl, but members of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Kansas City Chiefs have one thing in common that transcends football — their faith in God.

Sports Spectrum, an outlet that focuses on the intersection between faith and sports, posted on Twitter a series of comments from Super Bowl athletes who were asked to speak about their faith.

“You know, while you’re playing the game, you know that obviously you want to win, but at the end of the day, you’re doing it for something that’s much bigger than yourself and you’re trying to represent something that’s much bigger than yourself,” Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes told Sports Spectrum’s Jason Romano.

Scotty Miller, a wide receiver for Tampa Bay, noted that faith has been an integral part of his life and welcomed the chance to speak publicly about it.

“Without Jesus coming down and dying on the cross for our sins, none of this would be possible. So I just like to give him thanks as much as I can in the media,” he said.

“So if everyone can know that I believe that I’m saved because Jesus Christ died on the cross for my sins, and I believe that, then I think that’s the most important thing,” Miller said.

Vita Vea, a defensive lineman with the Buccaneers, noted that he had “family and friends praying for me” as he made a comeback from a fractured ankle this season.

“I’m extremely blessed to have the opportunity to make it back,” he said.

Tampa Bay kicker Ryan Succop told the story of his signing with the Bucs and how all of the doubts and fears he had about his future were addressed through his faith.

“I had been praying about this, like, ‘Lord if you want this for me and my family, like, I just trust you with it and I’ll just trust you to take care of it, and you’ll show me if you want us to be here or not,'” he said.

As Succop walked out of his hotel after a thunderstorm, he looked toward the stadium where the team plays and saw a sight he will never forget.

“There’s a rainbow that goes directly over and it looks like it goes into Raymond James Stadium,” he said.

“I’m not like one of those guys that, like, gets, ‘Oh this is a sign’ … but it was unavoidable,” he said, saying he thought, “Oh my gosh, the Lord is showing me he wants me to be here.”

Although from the size of him, it would seem that Kansas City offensive lineman Stefen Wisniewski gets his strength from working out, he said that’s not the whole story.

“God’s my joy. … He’s my joy, he’s my strength. On great days, that’s still the best part of my day, and man, on a bad day, that’s what carries me through,” Wisniewski said.

Chiefs star receiver Tyreek Hill said he had studied Romans 8:16-18 and it had special meaning for him.

“It says ‘present sufferings with the hope of future glory.’ Man, let that sink in your heart before you go guys to sleep tonight,” Hill said.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues







