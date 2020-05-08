During times of panic and suffering, it is important to take a step back and remember that “God is always in control.”

One NFL star known for proudly displaying his faith made that message quite clear during an episode of the Fox Nation show “Bible Study: Messages of Hope” which debuted this week.

Demario Davis, a linebacker for the New Orleans Saints, encouraged viewers to lean on their faith in God during the ongoing crisis.

“We can stay in, stay safe, take care of each other, follow all the protocols, do the things that we need to do to make it to the other side and then remain hopeful,” Davis said.

“The Bible tells us in Romans 8:28 that all things work together for good for those called according to his purpose.”

He then elaborated on the meaning of that verse.

“It doesn’t say that all things will be good, but all things work together for good,” Davis explained.

“We don’t know what good will come out on the other side,” he said. “But we know that all things work together for good.”

The linebacker further explained that while we may not be in control of what happens, whether it be good or bad, “God is always in control.”

Davis ended his message by encouraging viewers to take some time and thank God for all of the gifts they have been given.

“While things are going slow, just look around you and see there’s so much that you can be grateful for,” he said. “Having a roof over your head. Having food to eat. Having loved ones around you. This has slowed us down a lot and don’t take that for granted.”

“In this time, the way everything’s slowed down, just look around and see all you that have to be grateful for and thank God for that.”

Davis has long been outspoken about his faith.

Last year, he was fined by the NFL for a uniform violation when he wore a headband that read, “Man of God.” Davis agreed to stop wearing the headband, saying: “The Bible tells us to be submissive to what your authorities are asking you to do.”

Davis later appealed the case, which was then dropped by the league.

He also announced that he would sell the “Man of God” headbands and donate the proceeds to a local Mississippi hospital.

After an amazing show of support from fans, the NFL player ended up raising $120,000 for the hospital.

Davis is not alone in his faith. Over the years, many NFL players have come forward and proudly proclaimed their Christian beliefs as well.

After losing both his wife and child in separate tragedies, ex-NFL star Tommie Harris responded by sharing his faith.

“I’m a walking testimony.

God moves every day through me, encourages me, inspires me to help someone else beyond myself,” Harris said.

Back in January 2019, Patriot’s special teams captain Matthew Slater explained the faith-based reason why he always calls heads during the pregame coin toss.

“Yeah, I always call heads and for me, when I accepted Christ, I told myself, ‘Christ is always at the head of my life, so it’s just a reminder for me when I go out there, even when I’m playing a football game, he’s still the head. He doesn’t stop being the head in between the white lines,” Slater recounted his father, NFL Hall of Famer Jackie Slater, telling him.

The NFL may not be for everyone, but Christians across the globe should be able to appreciate how many of these prominent athletes are using their platforms to share their faith.

