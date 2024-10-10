Recent evidence — praise be to God — suggests that ordinary Americans have finally had enough of the transgender madness driving us headlong into totalitarian hell.

Now, we may learn whether the woke corporate executives who helped stir the madness will show any sense of shame.

Wednesday on the social media platform X, the wonderful new athletic apparel company XX-XY Athletics celebrated the eve of XX Day — also known as Real Women’s Day — by posting a powerful advertisement that doubled as a challenge to industry giant Nike.

“Dear Nike,” the ad began.

Then, over the next 60 seconds, 11 different women and girls, ranging in age from elementary school to adult, spoke directly to Nike and made alternating pleas for justice.

“Why won’t you stand up for me?” three different girls asked in sequence.

“Why do you claim to support women and girls?” a young lady asked while holding a soccer ball.

“Yet when we need you most,” a second girl added.

“You remain silent,” a third girl said.

The ad then continued in that same manner, with different girls and women reading different parts of the message.

“Today, males are claiming our identity, our sports, our spaces. Men and boys are stealing opportunities, medals, trophies, and our future. It is not fair or just. In fact, it’s often dangerous. Yet you refuse to use your platform to stand up,” the message continued.

Then came the exposure of woke hypocrisy.

“You say you’re for social justice and progress, so why do you allow men’s rights to come before ours? See, with a big platform, comes an even bigger responsibility. You have a chance to do the right thing, not just do the easy thing. So we’re asking you, Nike, as the biggest voice in all of sports, will you stand up for me?” the message continued.

Finally, the youngest-looking girl of all used Nike’s own iconic words against the woke corporation.

“Will you just do it?” she asked. The hashtag #SaveWomensSports accompanied her closing salvo.

In honor of #XXDay tomorrow, please join us in asking @Nike to do the right thing & stand up for girls, by sharing our new ad, “Dear Nike”. pic.twitter.com/af8XeYPhTv — XX-XY Athletics (@xx_xyathletics) October 9, 2024

In an opinion piece published Thursday by Fox News, prominent women’s sports advocate Riley Gaines opened by wishing readers a “Happy Real Women’s Day!”

Gaines later explained that Real Women’s Day falls on Oct. 10 because of the Roman numeral X, which means “ten.” Thus, the tenth day of the tenth month makes for an appropriate XX Day.

Hence the timing of the ad from XX-XY Athletics.

Happily, that remarkable ad constitutes the latest welcome sign of a turning tide.

Last week, for instance, the University of Wyoming women’s volleyball team became the third NCAA Division I school — all from the Mountain West Conference — to forfeit a match rather than face the San Jose State Spartans and Blaire Fleming, who, according to substantial evidence, is a man pretending to be a woman.

Meanwhile, high school students and athletes across New York state have planned a walkout later this month to protest males competing in female sports.

Of course, opposition to males in female spaces has never had anything to do with hatred or lack of compassion.

As the girls in the ad from XX-XY Athletics said, it has always been a matter of fairness and justice.

In a broader sense, however, that opposition also stems from a refusal to countenance the lies that totalitarian systems require.

In his classic dystopian novel “1984,” George Orwell described a chilling world of mass surveillance, censorship and coercion in which government authorities compelled their subject peoples to admit, under threat of violence, that two and two may sometimes equal five.

A man may become a woman, or vice versa, is the modern equivalent of two and two making five.

Thus, it has taken brave truth-tellers like Gaines and the folks at XX-XY Athletics to stem the totalitarian onslaught — and at last the truth appears to be winning.

