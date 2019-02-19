SECTIONS
Crime Culture US News
Print

Nikki Haley: Jussie Smollett Needs To Be Held Accountable and ‘Serve Time for Division He Caused’

Nikki HaleyAndrew Caballero-Reynolds / Getty ImagesNikki Haley (Andrew Caballero-Reynolds / Getty Images)

By Randy DeSoto
Published February 19, 2019 at 1:42pm
Print

Former South Carolina governor and U.S. ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley weighed in on the Jussie Smollett controversy, arguing the actor needs to be held criminally accountable for his actions.

“Thoughts on Jussie Smollett case: He must be held accountable in the strictest way. He must repay resources used to investigate and serve time for the division he caused,” Haley tweeted Tuesday.

“The media should be the most outraged. He played all of them for fools. He knew they would cover it.”

TRENDING: Dem Rep. Ilhan Omar To Fundraise for Islamic Terror-Linked Organization

Haley was the governor of South Carolina in 2015 when a true hate crime was perpetrated against African-Americans by white supremacist Dylan Roof in the Charleston church shooting.

Dylan killed nine members of the Emmanuel AME Church, including the congregation’s senior pastor.

Last month, Smollett told police that two white men physically attacked him after making racial and homophobic slurs in the upscale Streeterville neighborhood on Chicago’s north side.

The 36-year-old “Empire” star, who has been an outspoken critic of President Donald Trump, claimed one of the attackers yelled, “This is MAGA country.”

Do you think Smollett should do jail time if his attack is determined to be staged?


Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Smollett further alleged his assailants “poured an unknown chemical substance” on him and put a noose around his neck.

CBS affiliate WBBM-TV reported that sources informed the news outlet that Chicago police are seeking to interview the actor again after receiving information the attack was staged. Smollett has so far declined the follow-up interview request.

Smollett is said to have paid two Nigerian men $3,500 to carry out the fake assault.

If these reports prove to be true, he faces the prospect of being charged with filing a false police report.

According to the Media Research Center’s Newsbusters, the big three broadcast networks — ABC, CBS, and NBC — spent 101 minutes covering Smollett’s alleged hate crime between Jan. 29 and Feb. 14, before his story appeared to unravel.

RELATED: Nikki Haley Responds to Ilhan Omar’s Anti-Semitic Comment: This Cannot Be Tolerated in Congress

Since then, from Feb. 14 to 18, they have spent 55 minutes.

MRC contrasted that coverage with the 24 minutes dedicated by the networks in total in coverage to the real hate crime perpetrated against a white autistic man by African-American teens in Chicago following Trump’s election.

He was kidnapped and tortured by black teens in early January 2017. The perpetrators broadcast the incident on Facebook Live.

WBBM-TV reported they cut their victim and forced him to drink from a toilet and say, “F— Donald Trump,” “F— white people,” and “I love black people.”

In response to Smollett’s reported refusal to be interviewed by police, Trump’s oldest son, Donald Trump Jr., tweeted, “No problem,  its not like he faked a vicious hate crime and rehearsed it thoroughly to try to create a national narrative of hate against Trump supporters…”

Trump Jr. added, “Or that he went on TV to bolster his whole hoax to create attention for himself as a victim or anything like that… Right?”

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
Randy DeSoto
Senior Staff Writer
Randy DeSoto is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto is the senior staff writer for The Western Journal. He wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers. Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
Birthplace
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated dean's list from West Point
Education
United States Military Academy at West Point, Regent University School of Law
Books Written
We Hold These Truths
Professional Memberships
Virginia and Pennsylvania state bars
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Entertainment, Faith







Nikki Haley: Jussie Smollett Needs To Be Held Accountable and ‘Serve Time for Division He Caused’
Jussie Smollett’s ‘Empire’ Role To Be Cut Down Amid Scandal – Report
Pro-Life Bookstore Owner Challenges City Council To Become a ‘Sanctuary City for the Unborn’
Limbaugh: Mueller Investigation a ‘Cover-Up,’ Meant To ‘Distract Everybody’s Attention’
AOC Says She’s Taking Action To Stop Trump’s National Emergency Declaration
See more...

Popular Right Now

Chuck Ross February 16, 2019 at 11:52am

Former campaign adviser for President Donald Trump, Roger Stone, leaves federal court in Washington.Former campaign adviser for President Donald Trump, Roger Stone, leaves federal court in Washington, Friday, Feb. 1, 2019. Stone was back in court in the special counsel's Russia investigation as prosecutors say they have recovered "voluminous and complex" potential evidence in the case, including financial records, emails and computer hard drives. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

Roger Stone ‘Revelation’ That Media Went Wild for Has Been Public for Over a Year

Chuck Ross February 16, 2019 at 11:52am

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×