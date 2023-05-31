Share
News
Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley takes a question from the audience during a campaign gathering in Bedford, New Hampshire, on May 24.
Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley takes a question from the audience during a campaign gathering in Bedford, New Hampshire, on May 24. (Charles Krupa - File / AP)

Nikki Haley's Husband to Depart for Overseas Deployment That Will Last for Most of 2024 Campaign

 By The Associated Press  May 31, 2023 at 9:27am
Share

Nikki Haley’s husband will soon begin a yearlong deployment with the South Carolina Army National Guard to Africa, a mission that will encompass most of the remainder of his wife’s campaign for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination.

A formal deployment ceremony will likely happen in the next few weeks, a person with knowledge of Michael Haley’s deployment told The Associated Press on Wednesday.

This spring, the South Carolina National Guard called officers with his skill set to deploy in support of U.S. Africa Command, according to the source, who was not authorized to publicly discuss the deployment and spoke on condition of anonymity.

It will be his second active-duty deployment since he joined the Guard as an officer in 2006.

Nikki Haley, a former U.N. ambassador and South Carolina governor, has been highly critical of President Joe Biden‘s competency as commander in chief as she campaigns for the GOP nomination. She has spoken out against his administration’s efforts to expand diversity in the military, complaining they were weakening the force and hampering recruitment, though the Army has said that the real problem is that many young people do not see enlistment as safe or a good career path.

Trending:
Bud Light May Now Have a Lawsuit on Its Hands After Shareholder Values Tank

She has also pledged to make cuts in $46 billion in foreign aid to countries she says “hate America.”

While not directly confirming the deployment, Nikki Haley said in a statement to the AP that her family “is ready to make personal sacrifices when our loved one answers the call.”

“We could not be prouder of Michael and his military brothers and sisters,” she added.

Michael Haley, the candidate’s husband of 26 years, has been a constant at his wife’s campaign events since she became a White House candidate.

Does Nikki Haley have a chance of winning in 2024?

He made his first overseas deployment in January 2013, when his wife was midway through her first term as governor, and their children were age 10 and 14.

“He left me as a single mom governor, but we’re still married,” Nikki Haley, who frequently mentions her status as a military wife, said of her husband during a campaign appearance a month ago in Greer, South Carolina. She went on to critique the Biden administration’s chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan in 2021.

Returning from his 2013 deployment just before Christmas of that year, Michael Haley told the AP that his unit worked as part of an agricultural support team, helping Afghan farmers turn from growing opium to growing other crops profitable enough to sustain their communities.

At the time, Haley’s commander, Lt. Col. Todd Shealy, acknowledged there is always some danger when an individual in the public eye serves as a soldier in a combat region.

“It does make him more of a target,” Shealy said of Haley. “But there are some particular things to do to minimize that threat,” he added.

The Western Journal has reviewed this Associated Press story and may have altered it prior to publication to ensure that it meets our editorial standards.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , ,
Share
The Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands. Photo credit: @AP on Twitter
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul.

Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City




Nikki Haley's Husband to Depart for Overseas Deployment That Will Last for Most of 2024 Campaign
Alvin Bragg Is Fighting Tooth and Nail to Keep Control of Trump Case and Block Feds from Getting Involved
Family Announces Medical Diagnosis for Former First Lady Rosalynn Carter
Gas Station Owner Charged with Murder in Death of Teen He Accused of Shoplifting
China Snubs Biden Administration's Meeting Request, Then Meets with Elon Musk
See more...

Conversation