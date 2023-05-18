One of the more disgraced figures to emerge from President Joe Biden’s administration has been arrested.

Samuel Brinton, the troubled ex-Biden administration nuclear official, was fired from his post after he was caught in a string of bizarre luggage thefts.

For his part, Brinton, who describes himself as “non-binary,” wasn’t just stealing luggage — he was allegedly brazenly flaunting the stolen goods.

Due in no small part to that brazenness, Brinton was busted red-handed after he was caught at the Harry International Airport in Las Vegas.

In exchange for a plea deal, Brinton was ordered to 180 days in jail and had to pay the victim $3,670.74.

Brinton, who served as deputy assistant secretary of Spent Fuel and Waste Disposition in the Office of Nuclear Energy for roughly six months in 2022, also subsequently agreed to undergo a mental health evaluation.

There has been no indication, however, that the arrest is connected to any past issues.

The New York Post confirmed with police that Brinton was arrested at home on Wednesday night, and is being held without bail as Brinton awaits “an extradition hearing.”

The Post added that the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority Police are leading the investigation into Brinton.

The Daily Wire reports that, per an unnamed neighbor, “four unmarked police showed up last night, they would not let [Brinton’s] spouse Kevin leave. After about an hour, Sam Brinton was escorted out in handcuffs.”

The outlet also notes that Brinton was arrested as a “fugitive from justice.”

Brinton is set to appear before a judge on Thursday afternoon.

The former Biden admin official has had his fair share of non-luggage theft headlines lately — with none of them being any good.

In February, Brinton’s family had to come to their own defense after he accused his family of abuse.

“First of all, the claims of conversion therapy never happened, nor did my parents abuse my brother or I. My parents and I have always known the truth but we don’t preach to people what the truth is. It’s disheartening because my parents are still being slandered for the past decade because some people believed Samuel’s words,” Brinton’s sister said at the time.

In 2021, Brinton garnered some notoriety for gushing over “Daddy Fauci” — describing the polarizing doctor as a “saint.”

Brinton’s first real foray into the public spotlight, however, came when he was hired by Biden and his entire sordid past (including the defense of underage, gay prostitution) was thrust to the forefront.

This is a breaking and developing story.

