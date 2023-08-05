'Non-Woke' Company's Job Ad Attracts Major Attention: 'No Requirements for Pronouns'

It is, sadly, not a very unusual story these days when a company goes ultra-woke and forces employees to espouse the leftist agenda, but one company’s recent job listing went viral for directly challenging the left’s narrative.

An IT firm in rural Western Australia leapt into the news this week with a job listing that had normal people cheering and sent supporters of woke corporations reeling.

Wallis Computer Solutions of Dalwallinu, Australia, recently posted a job listing looking for what they called a “non-woke” MSP L2+ Technician.

“We are looking for an MSP technician who is now looking for a position in a company who is not woke and values diversity of thought,” the job listing provocatively said, according to the Australian news outlet News.com.au.

But there was more.

The listing also added in the “core position details” section that the company had “no requirements for pronouns.”

“We know what a woman is,” the ad also added in a direct swipe at the woke elites.

The new listing also told potential employees, “You are not required to have COVID vaccine or any other vaccine to work.”

This is not the first time that Wallis Computer Solutions took aim at left-wing “values” and shot them down where it concerns the COVID-19 vaccine.

Last year, managing director Nathanael Wallis posted a job listing which he titled: “Unvaxxed Remote MSP Technician job.”

At the time, the “unvaxxed” ad also kicked up a firestorm and Wallis insisted that he titled the job listing that way to be “clear” about his company’s stance on the issue of private medical decisions.

“Prior to the advent of the Covid-19 vaccine, I expressed to our team my conviction that medical decisions should remain a personal choice,” he told the Australian news outlet.

“I firmly stand by this position. It has always been, and will continue to be, the prerogative of our staff members to decide whether or not they wish to receive vaccinations (or any medical treatment),” Wallis added.

“Wallis Computer Solutions proudly fosters ambition among hires, listing their core values as ‘near enough is not good enough’ and that workers needed to ‘go hard or go home,'” he said.

Some blasted the company over these anti-woke ads. One called Wallis Computer Solutions “terribly unprofessional,” the Post reported. Another tried to flip the script and said it was Wallis, instead of leftists, who is a “snowflake” and is “easily offended.”

But others supported Wallis. One said, “Regardless of your political/religious/social views or beliefs, I think it’s a good thing when people openly tell you who they are and what they’re like so you know what you’re getting beforehand.” And a second chimed in, saying, “This job ad may filter applicants for the employer, but it also filters this employer for many applicants,” the Post said.

That latter commenter is right on. It’s better to know where you stand right off as an employee. Unlike conservatives, who are often sandbagged by a company’s hard-core left-wingery and are forced to bow to the agenda just to keep their job, employees and potential employees of Wallis know just where they stand right at the outset.

Still, it is sad that with so many companies forcing leftism on employees, this ad is such a notable news story.

