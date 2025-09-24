Share
North Carolina Legislature Passes 'Iryna's Law' in Response to Train Murder

 By Jack Davis  September 24, 2025 at 7:01am
A package of criminal justice reforms named for the Ukrainian woman stabbed to death on a Charlotte train received its final legislative approve in North Carolina on Tuesday.

House Bill 307, dubbed “Iryna’s Law,” passed 81-31 Tuesday after Senate passage on Monday, according to WTVD-TV. All the votes against the bill were cast by Democrats.

Iryna Zarutska was stabbed to death last month, sparking outrage across the nation after footage of her brutal murder became public.

Suspect Decarlos Brown Jr. had a lengthy record that spanned multiple years and was free despite a misdemeanor charge against him at the time Zarutska was brutally murdered.

Brown “should have never been allowed out of the jail,” Republican State Rep. Tricia Cotham said, according to CNN.

“The catch-and-release practices for violent offenders will end today with your support,” Cotham added.

“This heinous act was preventable,” she said.

Should other states follow suit?

A representative of North Carolina Democratic Gov. Josh Stein said the governor was “reviewing the bill,” according to WTVD.

Lawmakers made it clear that Zarutska’s death was the catalyst to fix a broken system.

“For too long, activist judges and magistrates have turned dangerous criminals loose, endangering lives and spreading chaos in our communities. That ends now,” Republican House Speaker Destin Hall said.

“Iryna Zarutska’s murder is a tragic reminder of what’s at stake. That’s why we are delivering some of the strongest tough-on-crime reforms in North Carolina history,” Hall continued.

The law would end cashless bail and impose new rules on violent offenders that would require electronic monitoring in many cases, along with house arrest for those who are freed on bond.

The law also seeks to limit the discretion of judges to curtail the number of violent, repeat offenders on North Carolina streets.

“Iryna should still be alive. She should be thriving and enjoying time with her family and friends,” North Carolina Senate President Phil Berger, a Republican representing Reidsville, said of the bill, according to Fox News.

“We cannot let North Carolina be held hostage by woke, weak-on-crime policies and court officials who prioritize criminals over justice for victims. We are also taking steps to revive the death penalty for those who commit the most heinous crimes,” he said.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Conversation