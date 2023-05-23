Share
News

It's Not Over: Kari Lake Brushes Off Senate Run, Announces Her Next Move for 2024

 By Randy DeSoto  May 23, 2023 at 2:55pm
Share

Arizona Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake told reporters Tuesday that she will appeal an Arizona judge’s ruling against her election challenge lawsuit of Democratic Gov. Katie Hobbs’ win in November.

Lake also announced that her group Save Arizona will be undertaking the largest ballot-chasing operation in the state’s history during the 2024 election cycle.

Additionally, she declined to comment on whether she will be running for U.S. Senate. “Not today,” Lake said, when asked about an announcement of a Senate bid.

On Monday, Maricopa County Superior Court Judge Peter Thompson ruled that Lake’s legal team did not provide sufficient evidence to find that Arizona law was not followed during the county’s signature verification process for mail-in ballots in November’s general election.

“We had the strongest election case in the entire country, and we went through the legal system and we did not get the verdict that we wanted. Obviously, you all know that,” Lake said.

Trending:
Franklin Graham Warns Christians That 'Every Demon in Hell Has Been Turned Loose,' Says Now Is the Time for Action

“We needed people with courage to act courageously, and we didn’t get that,” she added. “We proved beyond a shadow of a doubt that our elections are a mess.”


Lake cited some of the other alleged deficiencies her legal team identified in its original complaint filed in December.

They involved chain of custody documentation for over 35,000 ballots, and ballot printers malfunction on Election Day in nearly 60 percent of the polling locations, Lake said.

The former Phoenix news anchor promised that her Save Arizona organization will be very active in the 2024 election cycle.

Should Kari Lake take her case to the Supreme Court?

“We are officially launching the largest, most extensive ballot chasing operation in our state’s history, and frankly possibly in American history,” Lake said.

“We’ve got to work in this rigged, corrupt system and we can do it,” she added.

“We’re going to inundate them with so many mail-in ballots their head are going to spin,” Lake said.

Related:
Kari Lake Learns Fate of Her Final Election Challenge Lawsuit

Lake also confirmed that she will be appealing Thompson’s ruling.

“We are going to continue to fight our court case. We’re not stopping here. We’re not stopping with one judge in Mesa, who’s ruled against us time and time again. And we’re going to keep going. We know the people of this great state want me to stay in this fight,” Lake said.

She told those on-hand that they will take their case to the U.S. Supreme Court, if necessary.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , ,
Share
Randy DeSoto
Senior Staff Writer
Randy DeSoto has written more than 2,000 articles for The Western Journal since he joined the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto is the senior staff writer for The Western Journal. He wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
Birthplace
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated dean's list from West Point
Education
United States Military Academy at West Point, Regent University School of Law
Books Written
We Hold These Truths
Professional Memberships
Virginia and Pennsylvania state bars
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Entertainment, Faith




It's Not Over: Kari Lake Brushes Off Senate Run, Announces Her Next Move for 2024
Kari Lake Learns Fate of Her Final Election Challenge Lawsuit
Final Guest on 'Tucker Carlson Tonight' Announces He Will Be Releasing Something Big About Ex-Fox News Host
Lake Attorney's Closing Argument: At Least 70K Votes Not Verified, Election Must Be Set Aside
Maricopa County Election Director Accidentally Drops 2020 Bombshell During Kari Lake Trial
See more...

Conversation