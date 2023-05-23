It's Not Over: Kari Lake Brushes Off Senate Run, Announces Her Next Move for 2024

Arizona Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake told reporters Tuesday that she will appeal an Arizona judge’s ruling against her election challenge lawsuit of Democratic Gov. Katie Hobbs’ win in November.

Lake also announced that her group Save Arizona will be undertaking the largest ballot-chasing operation in the state’s history during the 2024 election cycle.

Additionally, she declined to comment on whether she will be running for U.S. Senate. “Not today,” Lake said, when asked about an announcement of a Senate bid.

On Monday, Maricopa County Superior Court Judge Peter Thompson ruled that Lake’s legal team did not provide sufficient evidence to find that Arizona law was not followed during the county’s signature verification process for mail-in ballots in November’s general election.

“We had the strongest election case in the entire country, and we went through the legal system and we did not get the verdict that we wanted. Obviously, you all know that,” Lake said.

“We needed people with courage to act courageously, and we didn’t get that,” she added. “We proved beyond a shadow of a doubt that our elections are a mess.”



Lake cited some of the other alleged deficiencies her legal team identified in its original complaint filed in December.

They involved chain of custody documentation for over 35,000 ballots, and ballot printers malfunction on Election Day in nearly 60 percent of the polling locations, Lake said.

The former Phoenix news anchor promised that her Save Arizona organization will be very active in the 2024 election cycle.

Should Kari Lake take her case to the Supreme Court? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 100% (9 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

“We are officially launching the largest, most extensive ballot chasing operation in our state’s history, and frankly possibly in American history,” Lake said.

WATCH: @KariLake announces largest ballot chasing operation in our nation’s history ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/zgZypM6zH2 — Kari Lake (@KariLake) May 23, 2023

“We’ve got to work in this rigged, corrupt system and we can do it,” she added.

“We’re going to inundate them with so many mail-in ballots their head are going to spin,” Lake said.

Lake also confirmed that she will be appealing Thompson’s ruling.

“We are going to continue to fight our court case. We’re not stopping here. We’re not stopping with one judge in Mesa, who’s ruled against us time and time again. And we’re going to keep going. We know the people of this great state want me to stay in this fight,” Lake said.

She told those on-hand that they will take their case to the U.S. Supreme Court, if necessary.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.