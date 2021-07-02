Under the guise of compassion and advocacy for marginalized populations, leftists have been pulling on every fundamental thread of American life in the hope that they can unravel the fabric of society.

It began with political correctness decades ago that turned into an attack on language and eventually a battle over biblical beliefs — and now they are waging a war on sanity.

In a pandering move that also legalizes literal fraud, applicants for U.S. Passports and Consular Reports of Birth Abroad will be able to choose between male and female — or no gender at all — on their official government documents without having to produce any proof or medical certification whatsoever, Fox News reported.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who previously authorized U.S. embassies around the globe to fly the Pride flag, announced this change Wednesday, calling it a step “toward ensuring the fair treatment of LGBTQI+ U.S. citizens, regardless of their gender or sex.”

Though he acknowledged the technical implementation would take some time, he said in a statement that the government “has begun moving towards adding a gender marker for non-binary, intersex, and gender non-conforming persons applying for a passport or CRBA.”

Blinken said the Department of State was “taking these steps after considerable consultation with like-minded governments who have undertaken similar changes,” proving that leftists are leftists first and Americans last.

In recent years, countries including Australia, Iceland, Canada and Denmark have made the headlong leap into lunacy by allowing delusional individuals to choose their gender based on feelings over biological sex.

Here in the U.S., states have made similar concessions, with New York becoming the latest to allow drivers to choose their gender on officially issued licenses.

This march toward such madness is not only a cultural problem or a reality problem; these forms of identification are used for many purposes including pursuing criminal suspects, finding missing persons, cashing checks, taking out loans and all sorts of other situations that require a person validate his or her (now their) identity.

Despite this obvious crisis in the making, the American Civil Liberties Union quickly lauded the change that Blinken had promised would be happening “immediately.”

“BREAKING: The Biden administration is announcing today plans to issue passports with an “X” gender marker without requiring medical documentation,” the ACLU’s blue-checkmarked account wrote Wednesday.

“This is a victory for trans, non-binary and intersex people who have long sought accurate federal IDs.”

There was a time when accepting all of this adult make-believe packaged up as inclusiveness went by another name: fraud.

If a person did this 10 years ago, it would have been considered fraud and prosecuted as such — but the Biden administration just OK’d this recklessness and announced it as a win for progress.

What’s happening here isn’t just an affront to language or another dunk on biblically living Americans — although both are true — but also an undermining of everything identifications are meant to do in the first place.

After all, if someone can pick a gender on a whim for a passport or license, what good is the document that has any identifying information on it at all?

Leftists have dragged us down this slippery slope of insanity, beginning by training us how to speak and then how to think, and now they’re demanding we not think at all when they propose a policy that allows fraud.

These insane ideas and policies cannot withstand even a cursory examination, so they shroud them in the language of acceptance and progress that will always position any dissenters as hateful bigots.

So now, the official documents used as the keys to many doors in society — travel, employment, finances — have been rendered useless by the wholesale acceptance of this radical, deranged agenda.

The left wants us to believe they’re after a better world where people are accepted as they are, but all they’re creating is a world full of ambiguity that leads to utter chaos — and that’s exactly what they’ve been working toward all along.

