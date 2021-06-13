News
News
NPR headquarters in Washington are pictured in a 2017 file photo.
NPR headquarters in Washington are pictured in a 2017 file photo. The radio station is funded by a combination of member station fees, government money, corporate donations and wealthy people, but thinks it has a right to make fun of the capitalist system that funds the government and makes corporations and wealthy people possible. (Saul Loeb / AFP via Getty Images)

NPR Mocks Capitalism, But Look Who Foots a Massive Part of Public News Group's Bill

Jack Davis June 13, 2021 at 1:46pm

National Public Radio tried to mock capitalism, but ended up being the butt of its own joke.

In the finest tradition of contemporary journalism, NPR recently wrote a story about the maker of super-comfy Crocs sandals and the super-chic French fashion house Balenciaga joining forces on a product that was Croc with stiletto heels.

In order to promote the story on Twitter, NPR posted a tweet that read, “CaPitAliSm bReEds InNovAtiOn.”

Trending:
Without American Support Taliban Steamrolls Afghan Army, Walks Away with Precision US Weapons and Armored Fighting Vehicles

Capitalism also funds public radio.

On its website, NPR itself reports that 35 percent of its money comes directly from corporations.

But capitalism’s support of public radio does not end there.

NPR further noted that 19 percent of local station revenues come from corporations.

Does this prove NPR's hypocrisy?

Taxes also help out NPR. Local stations take in about 12 percent of their revenue through taxes, according to NPR.

That led many to mock NPR for calling out capitalism and flunking the rules of capitalization.

“The machine you’re taking this photo from, the machine you’re taking a photo of, this platform you’re putting it on, ALL beauty of CAPITALISM!” one user wrote.

“So yes, capitalism is innovation, you are right.”

Related:
NPR Issues Correction After Making False Claim That US Intelligence Discredited Hunter Biden Laptop

National Review’s David Harsanyi summed up the situation nicely.

“Many contemporary journalists like to blame capitalism for all the alleged frivolousness and wastefulness of society,” he wrote Saturday.

“Me, I prefer consumerism and materialism to the utilitarianism of collectivist-induced poverty, but to each his own.”

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , ,
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




NPR Mocks Capitalism, But Look Who Foots a Massive Part of Public News Group's Bill
Lawsuit Challenging Hospital Vaccine Rules Dismissed
Reporter Who Uncovered Secret Clinton-Lynch Tarmac Meeting Found Dead
Fertility Clinic Patients Awarded $15M After Freezing Tank Failure
Judge Judy Ends 25-Year Broadcast TV Run in Humble Way, Wears One Little Accessory That Stands Out
See more...

Conversation