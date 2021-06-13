National Public Radio tried to mock capitalism, but ended up being the butt of its own joke.

In the finest tradition of contemporary journalism, NPR recently wrote a story about the maker of super-comfy Crocs sandals and the super-chic French fashion house Balenciaga joining forces on a product that was Croc with stiletto heels.

In order to promote the story on Twitter, NPR posted a tweet that read, “CaPitAliSm bReEds InNovAtiOn.”

Capitalism also funds public radio.

On its website, NPR itself reports that 35 percent of its money comes directly from corporations.

But capitalism’s support of public radio does not end there.

NPR further noted that 19 percent of local station revenues come from corporations.

Taxes also help out NPR. Local stations take in about 12 percent of their revenue through taxes, according to NPR.

That led many to mock NPR for calling out capitalism and flunking the rules of capitalization.

“The machine you’re taking this photo from, the machine you’re taking a photo of, this platform you’re putting it on, ALL beauty of CAPITALISM!” one user wrote.

“So yes, capitalism is innovation, you are right.”

The machine you’re taking this photo from, the machine you’re taking a photo of, this platform you’re putting it on, ALL beauty of CAPITALISM! So yes, capitalism is innovation, you are right. #communismKILLS — Jon (@realtjon) June 11, 2021

Is this really the twitter account of one of the most allegedly most grown-up news sources in the United States? — Jacob T. Levy (@jtlevy) June 11, 2021

wHo hAckED nPR? — poster child (@breadedcircus) June 11, 2021

Wait doesn’t NPR always have those pledge drives that relies on donations from its listeners? Charity… An idea that started because of capitalism? — Don’t call us LUCKY (@To_the_Gulag) June 11, 2021

I like NPR, but this is cringeworthy. Capitalism literally and demonstrably does breed innovation, even if there are warts to it and necessary guardrails. — minnesorta (@minnesorta) June 11, 2021

You wouldn’t exist without capitalism, clown who is tweeting on behalf of NPR. — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) June 11, 2021

National Review’s David Harsanyi summed up the situation nicely.

“Many contemporary journalists like to blame capitalism for all the alleged frivolousness and wastefulness of society,” he wrote Saturday.

“Me, I prefer consumerism and materialism to the utilitarianism of collectivist-induced poverty, but to each his own.”

