NRA’s Dana Loesch Calls Out ‘Legacy Media’ and Their Obsession With Mass Shootings

Fresh off her appearance at CNN’s town hall on gun control, National Rifle Association spokesperson Dana Loesch told the CPAC crowd in Washington, D.C. that the mainstream media “loves mass shootings.”

“I going to say something, that many will say is controversial,” Loesch stated Thursday. “Many in legacy media love mass shootings.”

“I’m not saying that you love the tragedy,” the conservative firebrand added looking to the press area at the back of the meeting room, “but I am saying that you love the ratings.”

Loesch noted that “crying white mothers are ratings gold.”

In contrast, what many media outlets do not cover are the thousands of black mothers of gun violence victims in Chicago and other communities around the country, the commentator contended.

“Where is the CNN town hall in Chicago?” Loesch asked, causing the CPAC audience to erupt into applause. “Where is the CNN town hall for sanctuary cities?”

Loesch also wanted to know why CNN did not include the Junior ROTC members of Marjory Stoneman High School — who have spoke in support of the Second Amendment — in their event.

The NRA spokesperson went on to argue that what is not needed in response to the Florida shooting are more gun control laws, but better law enforcement.

“Washington Navy Yard; Garland, Texas Fort Hood; Charleston; Boston; San Bernardino; Orlando; Parkland — do you know what all these mass tragedy incidents involved?” Loesch asked. The “FBI dropped the ball.”

“It is not our job to follow up on red flags. It is not our job to make sure states are reporting to the background check system,” said Loesch.

“A failure of law enforcement is not a failure of the law!” she proclaimed to loud applause.

Wayne LaPierre, the executive vice president for the NRA, who followed Loesch on the stage, echoed similar sentiments.

He emphasized the need to enforce existing laws and voiced support for strengthening the background check system, especially for those who suffer from mental health issues.

LaPierre also included words of warning to those who value their Second Amendment rights.

“I hear a lot of quiet in this room,” he said. “I sense your anxiety, and you should be anxious.”

“If they seize power. If these so-called European socialists take over the House, and the Senate, and God forbid they get the White House again, our American freedoms could be lost and our country will be changed forever,” the NRA leader stated.

“And the first to do will be the Second Amendment to the United States Constitution,” he added. “History proves it, every time, in every nation, in which this political disease rises to power, its citizens are repressed, their freedoms are destroyed, and their firearms are banned and confiscated.”

