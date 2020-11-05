Fires and fury followed Tuesday’s elections as rioters took to the streets of major cities across America on Wednesday night.

New York City police logged more than 50 arrests in a series of chaotic clashes, according to Fox News.

Knives, explosives and a stun gun were confiscated.

In a pattern that has become all too familiar, what began as a protest march morphed into spasms of violence directed at outdoor diners, police and any other target that was handy.

Officers recovered these items tonight in connection with a protest.

In addition to knives, a taser, spray paint and m-80’s, they also put out fires and arrested someone breaking a store window. @NYCSpeakerCoJo https://t.co/XFMYJrpJXZ — Commissioner Shea (@NYPDShea) November 5, 2020

In Portland, Oregon, where demonstrators have run amok since May, the Oregon National Guard was called out after Portland police declared a riot.

At least one Molotov cocktail and other objects were thrown at police. Eleven people were arrested amid vandalism that led rioters to smash storefront windows in downtown Portland.

WARNING: The following videos contain vulgar language that some viewers may find offensive:

American flag being burned in the same intersection we’ve been at. Officers drove by but did not stay. @fox12oregon pic.twitter.com/kIkQytTqQY — Brenna Kelly (@BrennaKellyNews) November 5, 2020

Protesters just tried to break windows of Starbucks then began vandalizing ATM. We’re here to document this event but it’s clear they don’t want to be filmed. @fox12oregon pic.twitter.com/IuxaaRsimB — Brenna Kelly (@BrennaKellyNews) November 5, 2020

Loaded rifle seized in arrest. Deputies arrested a man believed to have thrown a Molotov cocktail at PPB officers. Deps. seized a rifle w/ a full magazine. They also recovered add’l magazines, commercial grade fireworks, a knife & spray paint cans. Arrest info to come later. pic.twitter.com/8kERARSSQw — Multnomah Co Sheriff (@MultCoSO) November 5, 2020

In Minneapolis, more than 200 protesters blocked I-94, leading police to start arresting them, according to WCCO-TV. Organizers previously told the station the march was meant to signify that the outcome of the election would not make life better for minority and marginalized citizens.

Law enforcement in their riot gear marching behind the protest but keeping their distance. @WCCO pic.twitter.com/eQktA2SavD — Jeff Wagner (@Jeff_Wagner4) November 5, 2020

In Denver, marchers set fires in a protest that they claimed was directed against fascists.

Hearing word of a handful of arrests after protesters clash with @DenverPolice Protesters seen carrying different banners. @channel2kwgn @KDVR @CSP_News pic.twitter.com/t7tUNwiWrW — Gregory Nieto (@greg_nieto) November 5, 2020

In one New York City confrontation captured on social media, a woman spat in the face of a New York City Police Department officer.

Devina Singh, 24, was arrested for allegedly spitting in the officer’s face, according to the New York Post,

She appeared to scream, F— you, fascist” at the officer, who adjusted his mask then responded to the provocation by pushing back, sending Singh to the ground, to the condemnation of other demonstrators.

Disgraceful, disgusting and dangerous. Nobody has the right to spit in a police officer’s face, especially during a pandemic. This is not “peaceful protest.” It’s assault. https://t.co/DBfbJwcf0x — NYC PBA (@NYCPBA) November 5, 2020

NYPD Chief of Department Terence Monahan warned that police were seeking agitators who were provoking violence.

“We are going to be on the lookout for anarchists who are trying to hijack these peaceful marches,” Monahan said. “We have also asked the organizers to help us identify these outside people.”

