Nurse Travels Cross-Country to Work at Children's Hospital, Then Thief Steals Her Camper and Dog

 By Amanda Thomason  May 25, 2022 at 12:53pm
When Mason Gray set out from her home in Florida to California, she was embarking on a new chapter of adventure with her best furry friend Bexley, an Australian shepherd, by her side.

Headed for the Children’s Hospital Los Angeles, Gray, a pediatric nurse, was looking to diversify her skill set and try the minimalist lifestyle after buying a camper and heading to the West Coast.

But on Sunday morning, when she returned to her 1970s camper in Los Feliz after working an overnight shift, it was gone.

“I can’t eat or sleep,” she told KABC-TV. “I’m just devastated. I’m so heartbroken. I just want this to be over. This is a nightmare. I was like, this is not happening.”

She was able to obtain a security video of someone coming just after midnight, hooking their truck up to her trailer and taking off with all her possessions.

Inside that small camper was Gray’s piano, guitar, camera, television and supplies — but most devastating of all, her dog, Bexley.

“Bexley’s my world, and so at this point, all I care about is her,” she said.

“I’m just wondering is she OK? Is she safe? Is she fed, is she taken care of? Did they drop her off on the side of the road? I’ve just been searching nonstop.”

She took to social media to share her story and increase her chances of finding her dog.

“I came out to Los Angeles on a nursing travel assignment to pursue acting, singing and dancing,” she wrote on Facebook.

“I was living the minimalist van life with my best friend Bexley. I got off work and my dog and caravan were stolen.

“My heart is broken. Please post, share and help find my baby girl.”


On Monday, the Los Angeles Police Department informed Gray that Bexley was safe, and the two were soon reunited.

According to WINK-TV, police had found the unique camper on 82nd Street and Vermont Avenue in the possession of a woman — who claimed to have bought the trailer for $500. They arrested her for possession of stolen property, but the original thief is still at large.

While Gray has her pup and her camper back, many of her possessions are missing. A GoFundMe was started to help Gray get back on her feet.

