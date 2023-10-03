We're Serious: A Fake Tom Hanks Is on Loose, Hocking Fake Dental Plan
One of Hollywood’s most iconic actors is facing an identity theft problem — with a computer program playing the role of an impersonator.
Tom Hanks warned his Instagram followers against a scam in which his likeness is copied by artificial intelligence in a Sunday post.
“BEWARE!!”
“There’s a video out there promoting some dental plan with an AI version of me.”
“I have nothing to do with it.”
Hanks shared an image of the fraudulent video.
It’s unclear who is responsible for the use of Hanks’ likeness — an act that could leave them liable to civil penalties.
Representatives for Hanks declined to comment in response to inquiry from The New York Times as to whether he plans to take legal action on Monday.
The run-in with a digital fake isn’t Hanks introduction to artificial intelligence.
The “Cast Away” actor discussed the ramifications of AI’s rise in an interview with “The Adam Buxton Podcast,” according to Variety.
“Anybody can now recreate themselves at any age they are by way of AI or deep fake technology.”
Hanks predicted that the growth of the technology would grant his acting career immortality.
“I could be hit by a bus tomorrow and that’s it, but performances can go on and on and on and on.”
“Outside the understanding of AI and deepfake, there’ll be nothing to tell you that it’s not me and me alone. And it’s going to have some degree of lifelike quality.”
“That’s certainly an artistic challenge but it’s also a legal one.”
Cybersecurity experts have warned that AI’s development could bring about a boon for fraudsters and criminals.
Thieves have manipulated members of the unsuspecting public into paying them — using the AI-generated voices of their own family members, according to the Federal Trade Commission.
Hanks expressed his doubts that some members of the public would ultimately care if his likeness is genuine in future film projects.
“Without a doubt people will be able to tell [that it’s AI], but the question is will they care?”
“There are some people that won’t care, that won’t make that delineation.”
