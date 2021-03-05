The world keeps on turning, and the goalposts keep shifting.

A New York Democrat leader stated that, in light of the allegations made against Democratic New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, if one more allegation came to light, she would support the Democrat’s resignation.

Andrea Stewart-Cousins, New York State Senate Majority Leader, told Spectrum News’ “Capital Tonight,” “Any further people coming forward, I would think it would be time for him to resign.

“Quite honestly, I am so, so disappointed that here we are in 2021 and we are having these conversations on the heels of #MeToo.”

The Majority Leader also told WCBS-TV, “The allegations are extremely disturbing, obviously.”

Not disturbing enough, apparently for the Democrat to support Gov. Cuomo’s resignation.

Currently, the New York Governor is facing sexual harassment allegations from three separate women.

The first to come out was Lindsey Boylan, a former aide to the governor, who detailed Cuomo’s unreturned sexual advances in a December Medium article. Boylan accused Cuomo of creating a culture of sexual abuse within the administration, stating, “Governor Andrew Cuomo has created a culture within his administration where sexual harassment and bullying is so pervasive that it is not only condoned but expected.

“His inappropriate behavior toward women was an affirmation that he liked you, that you must be doing something right. He used intimidation to silence his critics. And if you dared to speak up, you would face consequences.”

The second accuser, Charlotte Bennett, also a former aide, told The New York Times in February that Cuomo “harassed her late last spring, during the height of the state’s fight against the coronavirus.”

Bennett detailed her most “unsettling” encounter with the governor in early June 2020, in which Cuomo allegedly “asked her numerous questions about her personal life,” which Bennett said included questions about her thoughts on relationships between older men and younger women, with the governor allegedly said he was “open to relationships with women in their 20s.”

The third accuser, another former aide, Anna Ruch, told the New York Times in March about Cuomo’s sexual harassment against her.

Ruch explained that Cuomo had made sexual advances towards her in September 2019 during a wedding reception. According to Ruch, Cuomo placed his hand on her lower back before being redirected by the aide, then placing his hands on her cheeks and asking to kiss her.

“I was so confused and shocked and embarrassed,” Ruch told The Times. “I turned my head away and didn’t have words in that moment.”

Even amidst these allegations, as well as reported cover-ups of New York state-run nursing home facility casualties, Cuomo stated he “[wouldn’t] resign.”

Just days before, though, six New York state legislators called for Cuomo’s impeachment in a Tuesday letter.

Frankly, it’s baffling that so many legislators and lawmakers who wholeheartedly supported the #MeToo movement at its height continue to shift the goalpost exclusively for the New York governor. However, the recent words of Majority Leader Steward-Cousins and many others do prove that the #MeToo movement always had a political bias, and that will not change any time soon.

