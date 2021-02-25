Login
NYC Mayor Calls for Investigation Into Cuomo

Mayor Bill de Blasio of New York City and Gov. Andrew Cuomo of New York speak at a press conference on Oct. 23, 2014, in New York City.Bryan Thomas / Getty ImagesMayor Bill de Blasio of New York City and Gov. Andrew Cuomo of New York speak at a press conference on Oct. 23, 2014, in New York City. (Bryan Thomas / Getty Images)

By Bradley Stein
Published February 25, 2021 at 2:05pm
New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio called for a “full and independent investigation” into recent sexual harassment allegations against Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo of New York during a Thursday press conference.

De Blasio called for the probe after Lindsey Boylan, a former aide to the governor and current Manhattan Borough President candidate, accused Cuomo of sexual harassment on Wednesday, according to the New York Post.

Boylan detailed numerous instances of Cuomo’s alleged inappropriate behavior in a Medium essay, including unwanted kissing and attempting to initiate a game of “strip poker” on a government jet.

Cuomo’s press secretary, Caitlin Girouard, denied the allegations against Cuomo in a one-sentence statement.

“As we said before, Ms. Boylan’s claims of inappropriate behavior are quite simply false,” said Girouard.

Cuomo previously denied similar allegations made by Boylan last year, but has yet to personally address the recent more detailed allegations from Boylan.

Should Andrew Cuomo face legal consequences?

De Blasio described the allegations made by Boylan as “really disturbing” and emphasized that any investigation into these claims must be conducted by an entity independent of the governor’s office, according to the Post.

“When a woman comes forward with this kind of very specific allegations, they have to be taken seriously,” de Blasio said.

“We need a full and independent investigation — I want to emphasize the word independent — investigation by some individual or entity that is not compromised, is not something that is dominated by the governor’s office, but an independent investigation.”

Besides de Blasio, numerous Republican lawmakers took to Twitter to voice their support for Boylan and condemn Cuomo, including Cuomo’s 2018 Gubernatorial opponent Marc Molinaro and Congresswoman Elise Stefanik.

