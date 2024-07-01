Share
NYC 'Pride' Parade Turns Disastrous as Severe Thunderstorms, Brawling, Anti-Israel Agitators Cause Chaos

 By Jack Davis  July 1, 2024 at 8:08am
The “pride” parade in New York City on Sunday was a mass of protests and chaos.

Anti-Israel demonstrators blocked the parade route and attacked floats.

They sat in the street and chanted “Free Palestine” and “From the sea to the river, Palestine will be free,” according to Fox News.

Counterprotesters were also in evidence to push back against the LGBT narrative.

Washington Square Park became a battleground of flying fists during the “pride” event, according to the New York Post.

The outlet said multiple brawls took place, although it appeared few injuries beyond bumps and bruises were sustained in the mayhem.

WARNING: The following videos contain scenes and language that some viewers may find offensive.

The Post reported that 22 people were arrested in connection with the parade protest.

Sixteen were given appearance tickets, while six were put behind bars overnight.

Anti-Israel protesters threw fake blood at a Human Rights Campaign float, according to the Post.

Red paint was splattered all over the street.

A severe thunderstorm eventually washed out the event.

New York’s theme this year for the “pride” parade was “reflect, empower, unite,” according to the NYC Pride website.

Are you glad “pride month” is over?

Protests also took place in San Francisco, where anti-Israel activists held their own parade, according to the San Francisco Chronicle.

Sunday was the last day of LGBT “pride” month.

