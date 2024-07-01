NYC 'Pride' Parade Turns Disastrous as Severe Thunderstorms, Brawling, Anti-Israel Agitators Cause Chaos

The “pride” parade in New York City on Sunday was a mass of protests and chaos.

Anti-Israel demonstrators blocked the parade route and attacked floats.

They sat in the street and chanted “Free Palestine” and “From the sea to the river, Palestine will be free,” according to Fox News.

Counterprotesters were also in evidence to push back against the LGBT narrative.

Washington Square Park became a battleground of flying fists during the “pride” event, according to the New York Post.

The outlet said multiple brawls took place, although it appeared few injuries beyond bumps and bruises were sustained in the mayhem.

WARNING: The following videos contain scenes and language that some viewers may find offensive.

NOW: Fights continue to break out at WSP Following Pride Celebrations in NYC. Massive brawl breaks out at Washington Square Park in NYC as two girls get beat up near the fountain. Desk@freedomnews.tv to license pic.twitter.com/xqkemDSSM4 — Oliya Scootercaster 🛴 (@ScooterCasterNY) July 1, 2024

The Post reported that 22 people were arrested in connection with the parade protest.

Sixteen were given appearance tickets, while six were put behind bars overnight.

Anti-Israel protesters threw fake blood at a Human Rights Campaign float, according to the Post.

Red paint was splattered all over the street.

NYC: “No Pride in Genocide”, 10 people ARRESTED after a group of protesters BLOCK the annual Pride Parade in NYC. A parade float car was SPLASHED with red paint. Video by @yyeeaahhhboiii2 and @olgafe_images Desk@freedomnews.tv to license pic.twitter.com/6WOcZqVyN9 — Oliya Scootercaster 🛴 (@ScooterCasterNY) June 30, 2024

A severe thunderstorm eventually washed out the event.

BREAKING: Pride Parade has been canceled due to weather, as city warns of SEVERE THUNDERSTORM. Video by Olga Fe Desk@freedomnews.tv to license pic.twitter.com/BgvJWFhiQM — Oliya Scootercaster 🛴 (@ScooterCasterNY) June 30, 2024

Severe Thunderstorm is officially here and remainder of the NYC Pride Parade has been canceled due to weather. Video by @yyeeaahhhboiii2 Desk@freedomnews.tv to license pic.twitter.com/9A4pN0Gej4 — Oliya Scootercaster 🛴 (@ScooterCasterNY) June 30, 2024

New York’s theme this year for the “pride” parade was “reflect, empower, unite,” according to the NYC Pride website.

Protests also took place in San Francisco, where anti-Israel activists held their own parade, according to the San Francisco Chronicle.

San Francisco-“Queer and trans protestors for Palestine” are marching in the “no Pride in Genocide” march. This is their counter protest to San Francsico’s Pride which they say “doesn’t support queer, trans or black people” and supports Israel | @FrontlinesTPUSA pic.twitter.com/gDxzfasq5d — Savanah Hernandez (@sav_says_) June 30, 2024

Sunday was the last day of LGBT “pride” month.

