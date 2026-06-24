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The front view of the New York Times Building on the west side of Midtown Manhattan in New York City on July 5, 2022.
The front view of the New York Times Building on the west side of Midtown Manhattan in New York City on July 5, 2022. (hapabapa / Getty Images)

NYT Tries to Make Father's Day About 'Trans' Dads: 'How Long Did You Have Breasts?'

 By Bryan Chai  June 24, 2026 at 5:45am
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Father’s Day can mean many different things to many different people.

For many, it’s a time of celebration and a chance to honor all of the good fathers grinding out there. For some, it’s a time of mourning, as no dad lives forever.

And for at least one New York Times writer, Father’s Day is apparently a day to celebrate… gender ideology?

Alas, general confusion about a Father’s Day New York Times article titled “To My Daughter, My Gender Was Never Complicated” swiftly gave way to fury and opposition.

The article was written by a self-proclaimed transgender father — a biological woman — who tried to soften the seriousness of the topic with something of a cartoon essay.

The Daily Caller shared some panels from the article:

“But when my wife and I had Elliot, I had to learn how to be a trans dad,” the author wrote.

In another panel, we see a child asking “dad” a rather invasive question: “How long did you have breasts for, dad?”

Other panels began circulating online, and while each panel was different, the outrage expressed at the article was nigh universal.

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“The child’s job was to help the parent feel comfortable with his gender,” one particularly biting response from an X user read.

One of the panels to which she was responding involved the following conversation:

“I want to grow a beard when I grow up,” the daughter says.

“You can’t grow a beard. You’re a girl,” another child replies.

“My dad did, and he was a girl,” the daughter answers.

According to Fox News, the condemnation of this article was vociferous.

“The New York Times reminds us all that they hate actual fathers on Fathers Day,” Heritage Foundation media fellow Tim Young posted to X.

“The New York Times celebrated Father’s Day by saluting the real heroes: left-wing gender goblins who think mentally ill women mutilating themselves, mainlining hormone injections, and playing daddy dress-up are the true embodiment of fatherhood,” Sean Davis, the CEO of The Federalist, posted.

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Bryan Chai
Sr. Editor / Sr. Writer
Bryan Chai has written news and sports for The Western Journal for more than five years and has produced more than 1,300 stories. He specializes in the NBA and NFL as well as politics.
Bryan Chai has written news and sports for The Western Journal for more than five years and has produced more than 1,300 stories. He specializes in the NBA and NFL as well as politics. He graduated with a BA in Creative Writing from the University of Arizona. He is an avid fan of sports, video games, politics and debate.
Birthplace
Hawaii
Education
Class of 2010 University of Arizona. BEAR DOWN.
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English, Korean
Topics of Expertise
Sports, Entertainment, Science/Tech




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