A-O-Me: Ocasio-Cortez Fills In for Bernie at Rally but Doesn't Even Mention His Name Once

Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York speaks during a campaign event for Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont at La Poste in Perry, Iowa, on Jan. 26, 2020.Chip Somodevilla / Getty ImagesDemocratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York speaks during a campaign event for Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont at La Poste in Perry, Iowa, on Jan. 26, 2020. (Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images)

By Morgan Brantley
Published January 30, 2020 at 4:21pm
A crowd showed up for a recent Bernie Sanders campaign rally in Iowa City, Iowa — only to find out that their candidate wouldn’t even be mentioned by his surrogate.

The Vermont senator and Democratic presidential hopeful appointed Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York to fill in for him at the event Friday while he was occupied in Washington, D.C., with President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial.

Ocasio-Cortez, who endorsed Sanders in October, took to the stage to promote socialist policies but did not say Sanders’ name even one time, according to The Daily Wire.

She was joined at the rally by outspoken Sanders supporter and leftist filmmaker Michael Moore.

According to Fox News, Moore sang the senator’s praises on climate change, the minimum wage and civil rights.

He then claimed that Sanders is the only Democratic candidate capable of winning the presidential election in November.

“We have to crush Donald J. Trump with the truth and with a candidate who is the opposite of Donald J. Trump,” Moore said.

He then introduced Ocasio-Cortez by saying that she was Sanders’ inspiration to run once again for president.

The freshman congresswoman told those in attendance not to let the usual type of candidate win the Democratic nomination, according to The Daily Wire.

Do you think Sanders is the Democrats' best hope of defeating President Trump?

“It is a bold risk. We hedge our bets, we get more of the same. And the same has not been helping. So our job right now is to come together. … We’ve got 10 days left, 10 days,” she said in reference to the Feb. 3 Iowa caucuses.

The Washington Examiner reported that Ocasio-Cortez also told a crowd of nearly 1,000 people at the University of Iowa that the U.S. is a “nation in decline” and that radical change is what’s necessary for our economy.

Ocasio-Cortez said we need an administration that would fight for “economic justice, social justice, racial justice and environmental justice.”

“This is not just about how we win, it’s about how we heal,” she said. “From our bodies to this land, we are going to need entirely new paradigms of public policy in order to heal.”

Fox News reported that Sanders was able to make an appearance at the two-day rally Saturday.

With the senator in attendance, Ocasio-Cortez made sure to remind the crowd she was there to support and promote his presidential campaign.

“We need a true Green New Deal in this country,” she said. “Senator Sanders has the largest plan in the field to address the climate crisis.

“I’m here because we need true immigration justice. And I’m not here to reform some of these systems when we talk about immigration, I’m here because Senator Sanders has truly committed to breaking up [Immigration and Customs Enforcement] and [Customs and Border Protection].”

