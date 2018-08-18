SECTIONS
Politics
Print

The Democrat Socialist Ocasio-Cortez Banned Media from Her Townhall

By Sophia Clifton
at 9:10am
Print

Democrat Socialist candidate Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez banned reporters from attending an event she held last Sunday in the neighborhood of Corona, Queens in New York City.

To create an environment “designed to foster community and restore civic life,” Ocasio-Cortez kept all members of the media from attending her “listening tour” stop, according to the Queens Chronicle.

The event was otherwise open to the rest of the public, and Ocasio-Cortez later tweeted that those present had discussions about “race, immigration, healthcare, disability rights & housing.”

TRENDING: Steve Martin Stays Away from Trump Jokes for a Reason: ‘We’re Not Here To Preach’

However, the only people who know exactly what was said in regards to those subjects are the people who were actually present in the room.

Although Ocasio-Cortez said in her tweet that those issues were brought up, she did not elaborate after the event on how she would address those topics if she is elected.

Her decision to bar media from attending her event on Sunday allegedly stems from an incident that happened last week at a Bronx community meeting she held.

According to her campaign manager, Vigie Ramos Rios, Ocasio-Cortez was “mobbed” by members of the media, hounding her with questions, “even though we said no Q&A and no one-on-one (interviews).”

Do you think Ocasio-Cortez is portraying the media negatively?

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

This undesired attention resulted in the media ban at a couple of the most recent stops on her listening tour, however, her campaign spokesman, Corbin Trent, indicated that not all of the upcoming tour stops will have that restriction.

“We wanted to help create a space where community members felt comfortable and open to express themselves without the distraction of cameras and press,” Trent said.

“These were the first set of events where the press has been excluded. This is an outlier and will not be the norm. We’re still adjusting our logistics to fit Alexandria’s national profile.”

Despite assurances to the contrary, some have taken to Twitter to call out this negative portrayal of the media.

Stephen Miller tweeted that Ocasio-Cortez made it seem like the media “is there to make people uncomfortable, like an enemy or something.”

Ocasio-Cortez’s media ban comes after the congressional candidate returned home to New York City after weeks of campaign appearances for candidates in other states and interviews with major publications and news outlets.

When asked if this behavior was hypocritical on her part, Trent claimed that the campaign was looking to foster a positive relationship with media in her area.

“After our primary victory, the campaign had what we saw as a unique and limited opportunity for Alexandria to use her elevated platform to speak about issues affecting our district to the national media, and to campaign for other progressive candidates around the country,” Trent said.

“By working to get other progressive candidates elected, Alexandria will be securing more national voting power for the people of Queens and the Bronx.”

Ocasio-Cortez herself addressed the talk surrounding her tour stop media ban on Twitter, saying that the ban was designed to protect “vulnerable populations.”

“We indicated previously that the event would be closed to press. Future ones are open,” she said.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Print

Popular Right Now

Chris Agee

Omarosa Manigault and Piers Morgan in a scene from "Celebrity Apprentice"NBC screenshot

Piers Morgan Reveals ‘Appalling’ ‘#MeToo Moment’ With Omarosa: ‘One of the Worst Human Beings I’ve Ever Encountered’

Chris White

US President Donald Trump speaks during the swearing-in ceremony of Robert Wilkie as Secretary of Veterans Affairs in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, July 30, 2018.SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images

Democrats Reportedly Duped, Have Been Supporting Secretly Pro-Trump ‘Insider’

Jason Hopkins

Citizens call the police to stop a camp of environmentalists.Screenshot/Alex Migdal/Twitter

Citizens Upset Over Anti-Pipeline Protesters, So They Send In The Boys in Blue

Joe Saunders

Trump at podium with index finger in the air.Screenshot ESPN/YouTube

Trump Issues Fiery Response to Coordinated Attack from 300 Newspapers

Joe Saunders

Donald Trump along in a picture frame.Win McNamee/Getty Images

British Prime Minister’s Comment Makes CNN’s Attack on Trump Backfire

The Western Journal

Peter StrozkScreenshot/Fox News

Twitterverse Blows Up After GoFundMe Campaign Opens for Peter Strozk

Randy DeSoto

Ronald Reagan and Donald TrumpMIKE SARGENT / AFP / Getty Images; Scott Olson / Getty Images

Top Reagan Economic Adviser Makes Bold Prediction About How Long Trump Boom Could Last

Luke Rosiak

Imran AwanTwitter

Attorney: Former IT Aide Imran Awan Deserves No Jail Time Because Trump, Republicans Were Mean

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.