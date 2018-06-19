SECTIONS
Occupy Wall Street: If You Encounter an ICE Agent, Put a Knife In His Chest

By Jack Davis
June 19, 2018 at 4:00pm

The protest group Occupy Wall Street posted a tweet Monday giving instructions about how to kill an Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent.

The post, which has since been deleted, includes an infographic that has been altered to tell those reading it how to stab CE agents, The Washington Times reported.

The cartoon-style graphic was headlined, “What To Do If You Encounter An ICE Agent.”

The instructions are graphic. “Grab the ICE agent from behind and push your knife into his chest with an upward thrust, breaking through his sternum,” the tweet said.

The tweet brought a wave of outrage at the group for posting the image and at Twitter for allowing it to remain for as long as it did.

The group later posted a tweet suggesting that the cartoon was only satire.

Occupy Wall Street was first launched as an anti-capitalism movement in 2011.

Should Occupy Wall Street’s Twitter account by suspended?

The group is not the first to promote the notion that killing ICE agents is funny.

In May, comedian Jake Flores of Brooklyn went on a Twitter rant about the cultural appropriation of whites, according to BizPac Review.

“OK here’s how Cinco de Mayo works in 2018. White people are allowed to culturally appropriate on the condition that you help to destroy ICE. You kill 1 ICE agent and you get to wear a sombrero. 2 kills and you can wear a pancho,” he tweeted in a since-deleted post.

Several other tweets continued what Flores called humor, describing what prizes would be given for killing five ICE agents and then for 100 kills.

“The kind of language expressed in the tweets, even in an allegedly joking manner, is reckless and irresponsible,” ICE press secretary Jennifer Elzea said in a statement at the time. “It potentially puts at risk those who have taken an oath to uphold the law and protect public safety.”

Flores said he would not apologize for tweets he considered humorous.

