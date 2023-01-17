Parler Share
Rep. Jim Banks, left, and Rep. Jim Jordan listen during a news conference at the U.S. Capitol on June 8, 2022, in Washington, D.C.
Rep. Jim Banks, left, and Rep. Jim Jordan listen during a news conference at the U.S. Capitol on June 8, 2022, in Washington, D.C. (Kevin Dietsch / Getty Images)

It's Official: Jim Banks Announces Run for Senate, Picks Up 1 Major Endorsement Right Away

 By Peter Partoll  January 17, 2023 at 10:47am
Rep. Jim Banks of Indiana has officially announced that he will be running for U.S. Senate in 2024.

After Sen. Mike Braun announced that he would be giving up his seat to run for governor of Indiana, there was much disappointment in Republican circles about losing such a strong conservative in the Senate. There was speculation at the time that Banks would run to replace him.

Now it’s official. On Tuesday, Banks announced on Twitter that he is running to fill the seat.

“Indiana deserves a conservative fighter in the United States Senate,” Banks said in his announcement video. “But the radical Democrats and the spineless Republicans are going to do everything they can to stop me.”

This is wonderful news. Banks is known for being a strong conservative who will never stop fighting to make sure that our country is safe and prosperous.

Banks also understands that we are currently in a battle with the radical left. In an interview with National Review, he stated, “This is a war that’s being waged for the future of this country.”

But there is even more good news, as Banks has already picked up a major endorsement.

The Club for Growth PAC issued a statement on Tuesday backing Banks in the race for the Indiana Senate seat.

The PAC’s president, David McIntosh, said, “Jim Banks is a proven conservative and a champion for economic freedom, liberty, and opportunity — we are proud to endorse his campaign for Indiana Senate.”

The Club for Growth has a lot of money and resources, and according to the statement, it is “prepared to spend whatever it takes to help Banks secure the nomination and victory.”

Banks’ announcement and subsequent endorsement are great news for the conservative cause in America.

The left is trying to push a dangerous agenda on our nation. We need to stand up and push back. We need strong conservative leaders like Banks, but we also need ordinary Americans to support our leaders in their fight against the radical left.

The fight for the future of our country concerns all Americans, and therefore all Americans who wish to see our nation survive must be willing to join the fight.

Peter Partoll
Conversation