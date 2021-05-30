While most probably think of Nickelodeon’s “Blue’s Clues” as a perfectly innocent children’s show meant to introduce kids to their ABCs and 123s, the network seems intent on proving all us right-wing nut jobs right about the LGBT indoctrination in pop culture we’re always going on about.

I’m not kidding — I’m becoming convinced the woke corporate set is conspiring to make culture so unbelievable as to outdo the satirical Christian website the Babylon Bee.

Am I crazy? You be the judge.

For the left’s annual celebration of pride, “Blue’s Clues,” a program recommended for children as young as 3 by Common Sense Media, has produced a gay pride parade sing-along track.

“Families Go Marching” features an array of animal families with members of varying — and often downright confusing — gender and sexual identities and is performed by drag queen Nina West.

In what Yahoo News exultingly describes as an adorable “celebration of family” that “helps educate young kids about how people choose to live and that they should be proud of who they are and where they come from,” West sings an LGBT-themed song set to the tune of “The Ants Go Marching One by One.”

The animals in the pride parade progress pretty quickly from two mommy alligators and two daddy bears to gender non-binary dolphins.

Folks, it doesn’t get much more woke than that. (Wait — it actually does, as you can imagine. Read on.)

These families “love each other so proudly,” West sings — into a microphone emblazoned with a “black power” fist, for good measure — as cutesy animated creatures wave rainbow and trans flags.

Next up are transgender groundhogs, while a family consisting of a rabbit, snails and frogs shows us that “some people choose their families.” This may or may not represent a polyamorous family. One can’t even tell at this point.

There’s really no motivation here other than to introduce children to “alternative” sexual lifestyles — as if that’s even remotely appropriate for kids who are likely still grappling with the reality that one’s personal waste belongs in a commode.

No, small children do not, for any reason whatsoever, need to learn about “sexual identities.” Can we not all agree to shield children from this incredibly mature subject matter? No? Seriously?

This video is so obviously propaganda that it seems more like a parody of modern leftism than it does subtle indoctrination on Nickelodeon. It’s more like a humorous riff on how conservatives might view today’s television programming than what even the most progressive children’s show looked like just a few short years ago.

It’s really that bad.

Think about this: Even the most attentive parents sometimes park their little ones in front of the TV for some fun, colorful lessons on shapes and colors when they need to tackle a mountain of laundry, tend to a sibling, or do one of the countless other tasks that need to get done each day.

How many busy, frazzled parents out there who barely have time to return text messages, let alone stay up to date on the latest skirmish in the culture war, will have no idea that “Blue’s Clues” is teaching a course on radical gender theory?

Imagine finding your child glued to an animated drag queen teaching her to sing about how pansexual adults love each other and having to explain something you never imagined you’d be covering before she had even nailed down the alphabet.

Surely even the most left-leaning parents weren’t planning on broaching this subject with their kids at the age of 3? Or has it gotten so bad that only the most obstinate traditionalist finds this kind of content inappropriate for preschool-aged children?

The fact that this video covers mature topics with fun, colorful animals and a catchy song should settle, once and for all, that the left is trying to indoctrinate your kids. It’s not even up for debate anymore.

Of course, this shouldn’t be entirely shocking to anyone who has been paying attention.

Earlier this year, Nickelodeon put out a video lecturing children on “environmental racism,” and last year, they indicated on Twitter that SpongeBob was gay and produced a video celebrating “transgender visibility.”

Meanwhile, reboots of 90s kids’ shows like Rugrats and Rocko’s Modern Life feature gay and trans characters.

So yeah, tell me again that the radical leftists in Hollywood, academia and corporate America do not aim to indoctrinate my kids. Because I remain less convinced by the day that this isn’t entirely deliberate.

