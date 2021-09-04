Path 27
News
Taliban fighters atop vehicles parade along a road to celebrate after the U.S. pulled all its troops out of Afghanistan in Kandahar on Wednesday.
Commentary
Taliban fighters atop vehicles parade along a road to celebrate after the U.S. pulled all its troops out of Afghanistan in Kandahar on Wednesday. (Javed Tanveer - AFP / Getty Images)

Officials Just Dropped Devastating News About Americans Stranded in Afghanistan

 By Randy DeSoto  September 4, 2021 at 8:05am
Path 27

GOP Rep. Darrell Issa of California and local school officials celebrated the return of 24 students and 16 parents from the San Diego area who were stranded in Afghanistan when the Taliban took over but noted there are many more who still need to get out.

Fox News reported that based on conversations the Cajon Valley Union School District and Issa’s office have had with their contacts in Afghanistan, “officials and families estimate that more than 1,000 U.S. students and children of Special Immigrant Visa (SIV) holders are still stuck in the country.”

“There are easily a thousand more students — American born or children of SIVs — still trapped in Afghanistan,” Cajon Valley spokesperson Howard Shen said at a Thursday news conference.

In his own school district, one family with three students remains in Afghanistan of the eight families that they were trying to get out.

Overall, Issa estimates that there are “thousands” or even “tens of thousands” of people still “languishing in the process in Afghanistan” or in “neighboring countries waiting to come” to the U.S.

Trending:
Biden Officials Turn on Him, Reveal How They Really Feel About Afghanistan Withdrawal

“Yes, there has been some success, and we’re delighted to have these kids back in school and their parents united, but we also know that there’s a lot more work to do and that working both through official channels and with foreign countries and with unofficial channels is going to take a lot of work,” he added.

Issa cast doubt on the State Department’s estimate that perhaps 200 or so American citizens remain in Afghanistan who want to leave, saying that figure was based on those in the Kabul area who could not get to the airport.



He noted at the beginning of the evacuation that there were approximately 15,000 passport holders registered at the American embassy, but fewer than 6,000 were taken out before the military left.

Do you approve of Biden's handling of the Afghanistan withdrawal?

“We have to assume a great many got out and did not register when they left, and so on,” Issa said. “Our best estimate, candidly, is that it’s around 500 — 250 or more … and these are the principals who said they wanted to get out but did not get out.”

“But for each one of those individuals, the family unit is typically three to five times that. So if you have 250, you still have over 1,000 family personnel,” he added.

“Unless we continue and get the rest of our American citizens and all those who are otherwise eligible out, we won’t have done our job,” Issa said.

In a Friday news conference, Secretary of State Antony Blinken acknowledged the reality of U.S. citizens stuck in Afghanistan.

“We’re in constant contact with Americans who remain in Afghanistan and may still wish to leave,” he told reporters, but then seemed to put the blame back on them saying, as President Joe Biden did Tuesday, that the citizens had received 19 notices since the spring “encouraging and then urging them to leave.”

Related:
Family of Marine Killed in Kabul Refuses Audience with Biden After He Made Son's Death About Himself

The series of decisions that the Biden administration made regarding the Afghanistan withdrawal will likely go down as one of the most shameful chapters in American history.

Let’s hope and pray for those Americans and Afghan allies trapped there, that means of escape will open and lives will be preserved.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



loading

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , ,
Path 27
Randy DeSoto
Senior Staff Writer
Randy DeSoto has written more than 1,000 articles for The Western Journal since he joined the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto is the senior staff writer for The Western Journal. He wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
Birthplace
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated dean's list from West Point
Education
United States Military Academy at West Point, Regent University School of Law
Books Written
We Hold These Truths
Professional Memberships
Virginia and Pennsylvania state bars
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Entertainment, Faith




loading
Officials Just Dropped Devastating News About Americans Stranded in Afghanistan
Count Me Out: Manchin Throws a Wrench in Dems' $3.5T 'Bankrupt America' Bill
They Chopped Actress' Feet Off: Afghan-American Filmmaker's Chilling Taliban Story
Joe Biden: Manchurian President or Just Plain Incompetent?
Lawmaker/Afghan Vet: Terrorists Were 'Waiting for a President Like Joe Biden'
See more...

Conversation