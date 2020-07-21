SECTIONS
News
P Share Print

Ohio House Speaker Arrested in $60 Million 'Racketeering Conspiracy'

A police car is seen in this stock image.Daniel Tadevosyan / ShutterstockA police car is seen in this stock image. (Daniel Tadevosyan / Shutterstock)

By Andrew Trunsky
Published July 21, 2020 at 10:29am
P Share Print

Federal officers arrested Ohio state House Speaker Larry Householder and four others on Tuesday over their alleged connection with a $60 million bribery case.

The arrest was confirmed by a source involved in the investigation, the Cincinnati Enquirer reported.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Ohio announced the federal racketeering case on Tuesday in a news release.

The others arrested included an adviser to Householder and three political consultants. Matthew Borges, one of the consultants, is a former chair of the Ohio Republican Party, USA Today reported.

A spokesman for U.S. Attorney David DeVillers described the case as a “public corruption racketeering conspiracy involving $60 million.”

TRENDING: Maxine Waters Jumps Out of Car To Harass LA Deputies Detaining Man

The office did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

Householder is a key figure in the Ohio Republican Party, according to the Cincinnati Enquirer. He was the speaker of the state House from 2001 to 2004 and has faced legal investigations before.

The FBI launched an investigation in 2004 over allegations that he and some of his aides were engaged in a quid pro quo with Ohio vendors, supporting specific legislation in exchange for campaign contributions.

The investigation ended in 2006 with no charges, according to the Cincinnati Enquirer.

Householder staged a successful political comeback in 2017 and retook the speakership in 2019.

As speaker, he oversaw two Ohio nuclear power plants receiving a $1 billion bailout and led House Republicans in supporting the state’s heartbeat bill, which Gov. Mike DeWine signed into law last year.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of their original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

A version of this article appeared on The Daily Caller News Foundation website.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





P Share Print
Andrew Trunsky
Founded by Tucker Carlson, a 25-year veteran of print and broadcast media, and Neil Patel, former chief policy adviser to Vice President Dick Cheney, The Daily Caller News Foundation is a 501(c)(3) non-profit providing original investigative reporting from a team of professional reporters that operates for the public benefit.







Ohio House Speaker Arrested in $60 Million 'Racketeering Conspiracy'
Hillary: 'Pretty Clear' Stone Blackmailed Trump into Commuting Sentence
AP Orders Writers To Not Capitalize 'White' Because History Has Been Harder on Some People Than Others
SCOTUS Just Smacked Down House Democrats and They're Not Happy
Declassified FBI Memo Shows Russia May Have Interfered - To Hurt Trump Campaign, Not Help It
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×