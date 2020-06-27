SECTIONS
Commentary
Print

Ohio Police Called on Kids Playing Football, Cops Respond by Joining Game

By Randy DeSoto
Published June 27, 2020 at 11:41am
Print

A pair of Ohio policemen had the perfect response after they were called in to stop some kids from playing football in the street: They joined in.

And the incident runs completely counter to the narrative many on the left are pushing that police officers are mean and racist.

Wendy Brown told WJW-TV that the children were “just playing” when several uniformed officers arrived on the scene last weekend.

“We encourage them to go outside and just be kids, so they were just playing football out in the street like they do any other time,” she explained.

“I don’t know the cop’s name, but he came to me and said, ‘I don’t know who would do it, but someone called police on the kids, they said they were playing in the street so we came by.’ And he said, ‘We used to play in the street as kids,’” Brown recounted.

TRENDING: Two Politicians Hit with Multiple Voter Fraud Charges Connected to Mail-In Ballots

And they decided to do it as adults too. Brown captured the moment on her cellphone:

One of the boys, looking to be maybe 12 or 13, threw an impressive pass down the street as the officers ran out to try to snag it, with one guarding the other.

Another encouraging example of police joining in the community they serve happened in Lincoln, Nebraska, earlier this month.

Lincoln Police Chief Jeff Bliemiester and other officers participated in a “Hold Cops Accountable” event with local African-American leaders, KOLN-TV reported.

After police and community leaders signed an agreement addressing police accountability, they knelt for a moment of silence, and then the police joined in the “Cupid Shuffle” line dance.

“It was a medicine that not just our city needs but our world needs that right now,” Arron Davis, a former University of Nebraska football player who was on hand for the event, told KETV.

RELATED: NASCAR Driver Debuts Epic 'Back the Blue' Car Design Days After Fellow Driver Races with BLM Car

Do you think most police officers are good public servants?

Davis does not condone the vandalism that took place following the death of George Floyd.

But he thinks change is in the air regarding police and their relationship with their communities.

“People have finally said, this must change and I am going to do action to prove it,” Davis said.

Police of course play a vital role in our society.

We really can’t do life without them.

We know most police officers are good people who simply want to serve the public and make a positive difference in the towns and cities they watch over.

Here’s hoping that bridges can be built that will result in the bonds between police officers and communities growing stronger.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
Randy DeSoto
Senior Staff Writer
Randy DeSoto has written more than 1,000 articles for The Western Journal since he joined the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto is the senior staff writer for The Western Journal. He wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
Birthplace
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated dean's list from West Point
Education
United States Military Academy at West Point, Regent University School of Law
Books Written
We Hold These Truths
Professional Memberships
Virginia and Pennsylvania state bars
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Entertainment, Faith







Ohio Police Called on Kids Playing Football, Cops Respond by Joining Game
Federal Judge: Cuomo, de Blasio's COVID Mandates Violate Religious Groups' Constitutional Rights
Joe Biden Announces He Would Force All Americans To Wear Masks
Here Are the States Where Unemployment Claims Are Dropping the Quickest
Trump Accuses BLM Leader of Treason for Calling for US System To Be Burned Down
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×