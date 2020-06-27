A pair of Ohio policemen had the perfect response after they were called in to stop some kids from playing football in the street: They joined in.

And the incident runs completely counter to the narrative many on the left are pushing that police officers are mean and racist.

Wendy Brown told WJW-TV that the children were “just playing” when several uniformed officers arrived on the scene last weekend.

“We encourage them to go outside and just be kids, so they were just playing football out in the street like they do any other time,” she explained.

“I don’t know the cop’s name, but he came to me and said, ‘I don’t know who would do it, but someone called police on the kids, they said they were playing in the street so we came by.’ And he said, ‘We used to play in the street as kids,’” Brown recounted.

TRENDING: Two Politicians Hit with Multiple Voter Fraud Charges Connected to Mail-In Ballots

And they decided to do it as adults too. Brown captured the moment on her cellphone:

One of the boys, looking to be maybe 12 or 13, threw an impressive pass down the street as the officers ran out to try to snag it, with one guarding the other.

Another encouraging example of police joining in the community they serve happened in Lincoln, Nebraska, earlier this month.

Lincoln Police Chief Jeff Bliemiester and other officers participated in a “Hold Cops Accountable” event with local African-American leaders, KOLN-TV reported.

After police and community leaders signed an agreement addressing police accountability, they knelt for a moment of silence, and then the police joined in the “Cupid Shuffle” line dance.

“It was a medicine that not just our city needs but our world needs that right now,” Arron Davis, a former University of Nebraska football player who was on hand for the event, told KETV.

RELATED: NASCAR Driver Debuts Epic 'Back the Blue' Car Design Days After Fellow Driver Races with BLM Car

Do you think most police officers are good public servants? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 0% (0 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

Davis does not condone the vandalism that took place following the death of George Floyd.

But he thinks change is in the air regarding police and their relationship with their communities.

“People have finally said, this must change and I am going to do action to prove it,” Davis said.

Police of course play a vital role in our society.

We really can’t do life without them.

We know most police officers are good people who simply want to serve the public and make a positive difference in the towns and cities they watch over.

Here’s hoping that bridges can be built that will result in the bonds between police officers and communities growing stronger.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.