SECTIONS
News
Print

OJ Simpson Sues Las Vegas Casino After Being Banned

In this July 20, 2017, file photo, former NFL football star O.J. Simpson enters his parole hearing at the Lovelock Correctional Center in Lovelock, Nevada. Simpson is suing a Las Vegas hotel-casino, alleging unnamed employees defamed him by telling celebrity news site TMZ he was ordered off the property in 2017 for being drunk, disruptive and unruly.Jason Bean / The Reno Gazette-Journal via APIn this July 20, 2017, file photo, former NFL football star O.J. Simpson enters his parole hearing at the Lovelock Correctional Center in Lovelock, Nevada. Simpson is suing a Las Vegas hotel-casino, alleging unnamed employees defamed him by telling celebrity news site TMZ he was ordered off the property in 2017 for being drunk, disruptive and unruly. (Jason Bean / The Reno Gazette-Journal via AP)

By AP Reports
Published November 8, 2019 at 1:31pm
Print

O.J. Simpson is suing a Las Vegas hotel-casino that banned him in November 2017, alleging that unnamed employees defamed him by telling a celebrity news site he had been drunk, disruptive and unruly.

Simpson, on parole in Nevada for a 2008 conviction for armed robbery and assault with a weapon, filed the lawsuit Thursday against Nevada Property 1 LLC, corporate owner of the Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas.

The complaint acknowledges that Simpson, after several hours with two friends at a steakhouse and a lounge in November 2017, received a notice from a security guard as they left.

It prohibited him from returning to the Las Vegas Strip property. He says he was never given a reason.

Cosmopolitan spokeswoman Rachel Henry declined comment.

TRENDING: Reporter Asks About Whistleblower, So Rand Paul Asks if She's Heard of the Constitution

Simpson denied in the lawsuit that he was “belligerent,” broke glass or damaged property.

Simpson attorney Malcolm LaVergne said his client’s reputation was damaged by “hotel staff” accounts cited in a TMZ report that Simpson “was drunk and became disruptive” at the resort’s Clique bar.

TMZ is not a defendant in the lawsuit.

Simpson had been released on parole less than six weeks before the incident, and LaVergne said Friday his client was stung by criticism on he received on social media.

Do you think Simpson will win the lawsuit?

The attorney said Simpson did not have a Twitter account in 2017.

“Now we’ve got Twitter. We’ve got a lawsuit. We’ll see how things play out,” LaVergne said.

Simpson started a Twitter account in June with an initial video post saying, “I got a little gettin’ even to do.”

Most posts since have been about football.

The defamation complaint said a parole officer arrived unannounced at Simpson’s Las Vegas home following news reports of the Cosmopolitan incident and administered drug and alcohol tests.

RELATED: How Far Has Kaep Fallen? OJ Simpson Just Made Him Look Bad... OJ!

Parole officials found that Simpson had not violated probation “and ultimately determined that the Cosmopolitan’s assertions against Simpson were false,” the complaint said.

Nevada Department of Public Safety spokeswoman Kim Yoko Smith did not immediately respond to requests for comment about the parole finding.

Simpson has been living in a gated golf course community after being freed from prison.

He was convicted in October 2008 of leading five men, including two with guns, in an ill-fated bid to retrieve personal items and memorabilia from two collectibles dealers and a go-between at a Las Vegas casino-hotel.

Simpson claims in the complaint he is a “model” parolee and points to “an extremely warm and positive reception by many” who pose with him for photos.

With good behavior credits, his parole could end before 2022.

The lawsuit characterizes Simpson as “a well-known public figure,” college football Heisman Trophy winner and Pro Football Hall of Famer who “has experienced various legal problems.”

Simpson was acquitted in Los Angeles in the 1994 slayings of his ex-wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, and her friend, Ronald Goldman.

He was found liable for the killings in 1997 and ordered by a California civil court jury to pay $33.5 million to victims’ families.

The lawsuit was first reported by the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
AP Reports
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul.

Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City







OJ Simpson Sues Las Vegas Casino After Being Banned
Trump Looking To Raise Purchasing Age for E-Cigarettes
Raid of Mexican Prison Sparks Widespread Violence and Chaos in Large Border City
American Travelers Wary of Increasing Violence Across Arizona-Mexico Border
Report: 2020 Dem Steyer Campaign Offered Money in Exchange for Endorsements
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×