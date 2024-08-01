At this point, we must resolve to end the madness one way or another.

Either everyone will agree to retreat from the truth-denying wokeness that puts women and girls in serious danger, or the demon-possessed swine will simply run themselves over a cliff and drown in the water below. (Matthew 8:28-34, Luke 8:26-37)

At the already blasphemous Olympics in Paris, France, on Thursday, one of the most disgraceful scenes in recent memory unfolded when Italian female boxer Angela Carini, after apparently saying, “None giusto” (“It’s not fair”), lasted only 46 seconds before quitting her match against Algerian boxer Imane Khelif — a man pretending to be a woman.

Thursday on the social media platform X, British Olympic medalist and women’s sports advocate Sharron Davies posted a 14-second clip of the punch that staggered Carini and prompted her to signal to her corner.

“I’m so angry at the IOC they learn nothing from history or science & women continually pay the price,” Davis wrote in an accompanying post.

I’m so angry at the IOC they learn nothing from history or science & women continually pay the price pic.twitter.com/jklZXUq6Mx — Sharron Davies MBE (@sharrond62) August 1, 2024

Meanwhile the social media account FairPlayForWomen posted a sequence of shocking clips from the fight.

Here are two clips — the second in slow motion — of the Algerian man punching the Italian woman in the face:

A couple of punches to the head and it’s all over. /2 pic.twitter.com/6egSrRj51s — FairPlayForWomen (@fairplaywomen) August 1, 2024

This is the power punch to the head that finished the match. pic.twitter.com/ssJqe20dza — FairPlayForWomen (@fairplaywomen) August 1, 2024

Here — in the understatement of the century — Carini appeared to complain about the fight’s fairness:

And here, after the cowardly referee participated in the demonic deception by declaring Khelif the winner, Carini walked away without looking her male opponent in the eye and then broke down in tears:

Angela Carini’s Olympic dreams smashed today. She breaks down in tears. /7 pic.twitter.com/CBNK2pNFo4 — FairPlayForWomen (@fairplaywomen) August 1, 2024

In short, everyone involved in this travesty, from the International Olympic Committee to the journalists and broadcasters who obscured the truth of the Khelif-Carini fight, has done the work of Satan.

According to The Telegraph U.K. — one of two British news outlets apparently interested in the truth of this matter — Khelif “failed two sex tests” prior to the fight.

But the IOC tried to suppress the controversy. In fact, IOC chief spokesman Mark Adams complained about a “witch hunt” against Khelif.

And the IOC apparently had help from journalists and broadcasters with outlets such as BBC and Eurosport, who either opted not to show the fight live or refused to even mention the controversy on-air.

In fact, a BBC reporter described Carini as merely having “withdrawn” from her bout. The same reporter also attributed the controversy to Khelif’s elevated testosterone levels, which resulted in a prior disqualification. Readers may hear that dishonest report below.

“Khelif is not a female with unusually high testosterone levels. He failed a chromosome sex test by the Boxing federation. And Carini didn’t ’withdraw’. She got punched in the face so hard she had to stop the fight,” FairPlayForWomen wrote in a post accompanying the audio clip of the BBC report.

Misleading reporting by @BBCNews @BBCWorldatOne. Public needs accurate reporting. Khelif is not a female with unusually high testosterone levels. He failed a chromosome sex test by the Boxing federation. And Carini didn’t ’withdraw’. She got punched in the face so hard she… pic.twitter.com/LdivhIfj4K — FairPlayForWomen (@fairplaywomen) August 1, 2024

Meanwhile, sports writer Oliver Brown of The Telegraph reported that Carini “abandoned because she had never been punched so hard.”

Brown then blasted the IOC’s Adams and called the entire spectacle “an absolute scandal.”

In a highly emotional interview, Angela Carini has just explained that she abandoned because she had never been punched so hard. Imane Khelif said nothing. And this is the issue that the IOC’s Mark Adams suggested everyone should just ‘dial down’. An absolute scandal pic.twitter.com/BzKSpphhM0 — Oliver Brown (@oliverbrown_tel) August 1, 2024

Sports writer Sean Ingle of The Guardian added context from Carini.

“After the second one (blow to the nose) I couldn’t breathe anymore. I went to my coach and said ‘enough’ because it takes maturity and courage to stop. I didn’t feel like fighting anymore,” she said.

More from Italian fighter Angela Carini. Did not want to talk about rules but added: “After the second one (blow to the nose) I couldn’t breathe anymore. I went to my coach and said ‘enough’ because it takes maturity and courage to stop. I didn’t feel like fighting anymore.” — Sean Ingle (@seaningle) August 1, 2024

Furthermore, Carini’s coach indicated that she might have a broken nose and that many Italians had tried to warn her.

“I don’t know if her nose is broken. I have to speak with the girl. But many people in Italy tried to call and tell her: ‘Don’t go please: it’s a man, it’s dangerous for you,'” the coach said.

Carini’s coach in the mixed zone: “I don’t know if her nose is broken. I have to speak with the girl. But many people in Italy tried to call and tell her: “Don’t go please: it’s a man, it’s dangerous for you.” https://t.co/iWXnZ6ooRL — Sean Ingle (@seaningle) August 1, 2024

Fortunately, the Khelif-Carini fight will not go unnoticed as the IOC hoped.

On Thursday, X owner Elon Musk reposted and endorsed a post from former collegiate swimmer and prominent women’s sports advocate Riley Gaines.

“Men don’t belong in women’s sports. #IStandWithAngelaCarini Let’s get it trending,” Gaines wrote.

“Absolutely,” Musk replied in a post that had almost 60 million views as of Thursday morning.

For sheer darkness, few scenes compare to the sight of men punching women and powerful people treating it as normal.

In fact, not even the word “normal” quite captures it. Somehow, the people broadly responsible for the assault on Carini regard themselves as moral.

Years ago, I wondered how ordinary people could stand by — or worse yet participate — as history’s worst atrocities unfolded. But watching ordinary people blithely respond to a man punching a woman merely reminds me of why I stopped wondering.

In sum, the decent people of the world must finally put an end to this madness. If the demons do not retreat, then drive them off the cliff.

