After Omarosa Publicly Slams Trump With Nasty Comment, White House’s Response Hits Where It Hurts

By Erin Coates
February 9, 2018 at 12:35pm

White House deputy press secretary Raj Shah said that the White House was not taking former White House aide Omarosa Manigault Newman’s comments about President Donald Trump “very seriously.”

CBS News reporter Paula Reid asked at a media conference, “What is the White House’s reaction to comments made by former White House aide Omarosa on Celebrity Big Brother?”

“Omarosa was fired three times on the Apprentice and this was the fourth time we let her go,” Shah responded.

TRENDING: 9/11 Terrorist is Suing President Trump for ‘Psychological Torture’

He added, “She had limited contact with the president while here. She has no contact now.”

Newman left the White House in December amid ongoing theories that she was set to be ousted from the White House and threatened to spill sensitive information about the Trump administration.

“But when I have my story to tell as the only African-American woman in this White House, as a senior staff and assistant to the president, I have seen things that have made me uncomfortable, that have upset me, that have affected me deeply and emotionally, that has affected my community and my people and when I can tell my story, it is a profound story that I know the world will want to hear,” Omarosa stated.

This week, she returned to reality television and said that she was “haunted” by the president’s tweets on the CBS reality show “Celebrity Big Brother.”

Newman got her start on NBC’s “The Apprentice,” then hosted by Trump, and explained that accepting a White House position was about the duty to her country.

“I felt like it was a call to duty. I felt like I was serving my country, not serving him,” Newman told fellow Big Brother contestant Ross Mathews.

“I was haunted by tweets every single day,” Newman said, “like what is he going to tweet next?”

She reportedly tried to counsel Trump to be more tactful on Twitter.

RELATED: While MSM Bashes Trump, New York Times Photographer Claims He Gives More Access Than Obama

“I tried to be that person, and then all the people around him attacked me. It was like, keep her away from him, don’t give her access, don’t let her talk to him,” she said.

In reference to Trump’s behavior, Mathews asked Newman, “Should we be worried?”

“Because we are worried, but I need you to say ‘no, it’s going to be OK,’” he added.

“No, it’s not going to be OK. It’s not” Newman said.

