Parler Share
News
Lifestyle
The above stock image is of a house fire.
The above stock image is of a house fire. (Getty Images)

Prayers Needed - Hero Father Charges Into Raging Inferno to Save Family, But Not Everyone Made It Out

 By Elizabeth Delaney  October 18, 2022 at 5:09pm
Parler Share

Ray Barroga of Blacktown, western Sydney, Australia, is being hailed a hero after a tragic house fire on Monday.

The blaze had gotten started about 5 a.m., according to The Daily Telegraph.

Barroga managed to escape his burning house, and then once outside, realized that his mother, Kora, was still inside.

Barroga, in his 60s and the father of two, ran back into the blazing house to save his 80-year-old mother, according to the Daily Mail.

Kora had been staying with him because of an illness.

Trending:
17-Year-Old Kid Dies Suddenly After Collapsing in Middle of Choir Event at High School

His partner was overseas at the time, caring for one of her family members.

Barroga’s neighbors were awakened by the flames that had started shooting out of the roof of the house, according to the Telegraph.

Emergency crews were called, and neighbors ran outside in an attempt to help put out the blaze.

Barroga’s neighbors were using hoses and fire extinguishers to try to control and put out the fire, but they were unsuccessful.

Have you ever been the victim of a house fire?

When emergency crews arrived, the one-story house was engulfed in the flames, and Barroga had not made it back out with his mother.

Emergency crews made their way inside what had become something of a fire trap. By now, the house’s roof had collapsed.

Firefighters pulled both Barroga and his mother out of the house while it was still burning, but Barroga passed away at the scene.

His mother was transported to a nearby hospital, where she heard the news about her son. She’s presently in critical condition.

The fire seemed to have been contained to one room in the house, but there is severe smoke and water damage throughout.

Related:
'Incredible Heroes': Nurses and Therapist Stop Crazed Rampage as Teen Allegedly Attacks, Strangles Newborns

Barroga is being remembered by friends and family as “humble” and the “epitome of kindness,” according to the Daily Mail.

The head of the fire and rescue crew, Michael Morris, said that the scene involved, “very confronting conditions for all of the emergency services and the neighbors.”

At this time, the cause of the fire is uncertain, and there is an investigation going on to try to obtain answers and details.

It took firefighters nearly two hours to put out the flames, the Daily Telegraph reported.

Certainly Barrago’s friends, family and especially his mother, are in need of prayers.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , ,
Parler Share
Elizabeth Delaney
Elizabeth has been a freelance content writer for about 20 years and has enjoyed having her prose published in both the non-fiction and fiction markets. She has written a variety of different types of content, including Christian articles, healthy lifestyle, blog posts, business topics, news articles, product descriptions, and some fiction. She is also a singer-songwriter-musician. When she's not busy with writing or music, she enjoys spending time with friends or family and doing fun social activities such as hiking, swing dancing, attending concerts and other fun social activities.




Prayers Needed - Hero Father Charges Into Raging Inferno to Save Family, But Not Everyone Made It Out
What Happens to a Horse if It's Rider Gets a DUI While Evading Police? California Man is Finding Out
Ohio Woman Nearly Loses Ear During 5K Race After Freak Animal Attack
Have You Started Seeing Commercials About Jesus During NFL Games? Here's Who's Behind Them
Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Announces His 2024 Election Plans
See more...

Conversation