How One Man Pressured Walmart to Ditch DEI

Conservative activist Robby Starbuck is being credited with helping Walmart move away from its diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives, known as DEI.

Starbuck, who has over 725,000 followers on social media platform X alone, has made it his mission to get companies to end DEI policies.

Bloomberg reported, Starbuck had threatened a pre-Black Friday boycott of Walmart to highlight the world’s largest retailer’s “woke” policies.

He recounted in a Monday post on X, “Last week I told execs at [Walmart] that I was doing a story on wokeness there. Instead we had productive conversations to find solutions.”

“We were able to have frank conversations with Walmart, and as I’ve said for a long time I don’t ask companies to take on my political views. I am simply advocating for corporate neutrality,” Starbuck said in a video that accompanied the post.

“I am not OK with left-wing policies being forced on me and people like me via things like DEI,” he added.

His goal is to “change corporate America and get them back to a policy of sanity and neutrality,” Starbuck explained.

MASSIVE news: Walmart is ending their woke policies. I can now exclusively tell you what’s changing and how it happened. Last week I told execs at @Walmart that I was doing a story on wokeness there. Instead we had productive conversations to find solutions. Below are the… pic.twitter.com/BD02xJQ0X2 — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) November 25, 2024

He said Walmart has pledged to no longer use the term DEI in the corporation.

Further, it has decided to no longer participate in the pro-LGBT Human Rights Campaign’s Corporate Equality Index, NPR reported.

The retailer said, it will not carry inappropriate sexual and transgender products marketed toward children.

Walmart will discontinue its racial equity training and stop funding its Racial Equity Center, which it established in 2020 in response to the George Floyd protests.

Further, the corporation will no longer evaluate its suppliers based on certain demographic criteria.

NPR reported, “A Walmart spokesperson said some of its policy changes have been in progress for a while. For example, it has been moving away from using the word DEI in job titles and communications and started to use the word ‘belonging.’”

People of color and women make up over half of Walmart’s 1.6 million employees in the U.S., according to Bloomberg.

Starbuck, who is from a Cuban immigrant family, wrote on X, “So far you’ve helped me change corporate policy at Tractor Supply, John Deere, Harley Davidson, Polaris, Indian Motorcycle, Lowe’s, Ford, Coors, Stanley Black & Decker, Jack Daniels, DeWalt tools, Craftsman, Caterpillar, Boeing, Toyota and now WALMART!”

He concluded, “We are a force to be reckoned with and we won’t stop until wokeness is extinct.”

