A Maryland first-grade teacher is facing federal charges for allegedly distributing fentanyl that killed a man, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Maryland.

Police arrested Sarah Katherine Magid on Aug. 13, charging her with narcotics distribution, WUSA-TV in Maryland reported.

It wasn’t until Nov. 13, however, that the U.S. Attorney’s Office, District of Maryland, filed a criminal complaint against the 34-year-old resident of Burtonsville, Maryland.

If convicted, Magid faces a minimum sentence of 20 years, with a maximum life sentence in federal prison, according to the release.

The events began unfolding in March after a man overdosed on fentanyl in Washington, D.C.

Forensics revealed text messages through which Magid and the man arranged meetings.

Further analysis revealed that Magid had sold the man what looked like 30-milligram pills of oxycodone hydrochloride, but which contained fentanyl.

Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid drug about 100 times more potent than morphine and 50 times more potent than heroin as a pain reliever, according to the Drug Enforcement Agency.

The man was found dead after the transaction, and D.C.’s Office of the Chief Medical Examiner concluded the cause was fentanyl toxicity, according to the release.

Magid reportedly sold drugs to other users.

A subsequent complaint reported to police in July said that Magid would also sell drugs off-campus during working hours. Magid would reportedly leave her classroom to conduct her alleged illegal activities.

Police later discovered text messages confirming this.

Magid had been employed with the Montgomery County School System since 2022, WUSA reported.

This wasn’t the first time Magid has been in hot water with the law.

She reportedly entered a guilty plea in 2021 for driving a vehicle while impaired by a controlled dangerous substance, Montgomery Community Media reported.

