Op-Ed: Biden's Response to Roe v. Wade Could Threaten Any and All of Our Constitutional Rights

America reeled as Politico leaked a highly confidential Supreme Court draft opinion indicating that the high court might be considering overturning Roe v. Wade.

Unbeknownst to most of the nation, however, there is something at play here much deeper than the already highly controversial and even explosive issue of abortion.

In April 2021, President Joe Biden created a commission to study the notion of expanding (i.e. “packing”) the Supreme Court. One of those commission members, Kermit Roosevelt III, wrote a piece for Time magazine on Dec. 10, 2021, that has gone largely unnoticed — until now.

Even the very headline of the article is concerning: “I Spent 7 Months Studying Supreme Court Reform. We Need to Pack the Court Now.” The position of Roosevelt, who reported directly to Biden, can be summarized by the following excerpts from his piece:

“The most prominent face of this problem [with the Supreme Court] today is abortion. … It will not be surprising if the national majority’s view about Roe v. Wade does not prevail on the Court, even while national polls show strong majorities in support of preserving Roe. … We are witnessing a minority takeover of our democracy. … It is the Republican party attacking democracy, and the Supreme Court is helping it. … The only reform that fixes this problem now is court expansion. That could give us a majority of Justices who would defend democracy against these [Republican] assaults instead of participating in them.”

Coincidentally, Biden and his colleagues as well as the legacy media have echoed — in some cases almost verbatim — the premise proposed by key members of Biden’s Supreme Court commission. Their idea is that the conservative-dominated Supreme Court is seeking to override the will of a majority of Americans by overturning Roe v. Wade. Therefore, now the Supreme Court itself is a Republican danger to democracy.

What the Democrats have stopped short of saying is the inevitable conclusion presented to Biden by Roosevelt: The only way to “fix” the Supreme Court and to “save American democracy” is to pack the court.

Roosevelt’s premise becomes even more chilling. He reasons that the Republican “takeover of democracy” is so extensive already that such a drastic measure as packing the court is the only hope left. In other words, the Republican assault on America is already underway; the only possible way to save America is to fight dirty and turn the Supreme Court into a partisan arm of the Democratic Party.

But don’t worry, Roosevelt assures his readers — the intentional destruction of the checks and balances of the Constitution is for our own good.

Biden and the legacy media have gone to great lengths to convince us Americans what we really think about abortion.

The claim that has been repeated ad nauseam for the past week is that an overwhelming majority of Americans are strongly supportive of abortion. In fact, a Reuters/Ipsos poll from Tuesday shockingly found that, in addition to 78 percent of Democrats, as many as 49 percent of all Republicans planned to vote for political candidates who strongly support abortion!

In contrast, Gallup polls have found that the pro-abortion and pro-life divide in the U.S. has remained at a relatively steady half-and-half mark for well over a decade.

Biden himself went so far as to declare, “Roe says what all basic mainstream religions have historically concluded — that the right — that the existence of a human life and being is a question. Is it at the moment of conception? Is it six months? Is it six weeks? Is it quickening, like Aquinas argued?”

Biden’s memory — as usual — seems to be lacking. Besides the fact that he is ostensibly a Roman Catholic, and the Roman Catholic Church leaves no ambiguity regarding its staunchly pro-life stance, Biden himself stated in 2008 that “I’m prepared as a matter of faith to accept that life begins at conception.”

Now in 2022, the Democratic political machine — including Biden — has declared that since the vast majority of Americans supposedly love abortion and support Roe v. Wade to an obsessive and even radical level, the Supreme Court itself is a danger to democracy. And — right on cue — the antifa-infested liberal protests have begun.

From the first months of Biden’s time in the White House, packing the Supreme Court has been on the table. But even many of Biden’s Democratic allies in Congress have been openly wary and hesitant to employ such an extreme measure. Now, because of the “coincidental” leak to Politico of Supreme Court documents, this is no longer a referendum on court-packing — it’s about abortion.

It will be much more difficult for cautious or moderate Democrats to oppose the expansion of the Supreme Court if the issue at hand is supposedly Roe v. Wade. Then an “ends justify the means” approach is presented to ensure that conservative justices can’t overturn it.

But what happens if Democrats do pack the Supreme Court? It could mean the end of any and all constitutional rights at the whim of Biden and the Democratic Party.

Corrupt Democrats presently under investigation like Hillary Clinton and Hunter Biden could have effectively infinite options for appellate relief from legal consequences. Malicious prosecutions and legal proceedings against Republicans like former President Donald Trump and Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene could be expedited with impunity. And even the most sacred constitutional rights such as free speech and the freedom to bear arms could be arbitrarily suspended by an unelected faux-judiciary extension of the Democratic political machine.

After the disastrous first year and a half of post-Trump Democratic control of most of the government, one can only shudder at what would happen if the American judicial system were to be completely transformed into a vehicle to further the agenda of the Democratic Party in perpetuity.

But that’s exactly what members of Biden’s Supreme Court commission like Kermit Roosevelt III have called for… an Orwellian nightmare justified in order to protect Roe v. Wade and “save our democracy.”

The views expressed in this opinion article are those of their author and are not necessarily either shared or endorsed by the owners of this website.

