Op-Ed: Get Ready for the Blessed Overturning of Roe v. Wade

Yes, Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization is certainly a gift from God because it will overturn Roe v. Wade and finally end the Great American Abortion Holocaust.

Within that glorious gift are 84 pro-life and 54 pro-abortion briefs that present a golden opportunity to educate both sides, but especially the undecided and pro-abortion side, before the overturning of Roe causes their minds and hearts to slam shut in fear and anger.

Those 138 briefs are perfect for such an exposition because they discuss the many relevant aspects of this most important issue. How will we learn the lessons of history and heal this divided land if not by honestly acknowledging the facts and confronting the arguments contained in these briefs criticizing and defending how and why the Roe court authorized the killing of 63 million of our fellow innocent preborn Americans since 1973?

The following is a sampling of a few gems from some of the amicus (“friend of the court”) briefs filed in the Dobbs case.

The amicus brief from “375 women injured by … late term abortions and abortion recovery leaders” cites studies documenting that “the relative risk of suicide and suicide ideation is higher for women who abort their pregnancies compared to women who give birth or have not become pregnant.”

“In addition, abortion increases the risk of depression, trauma, eating disorders and substance abuse, guilt, repressed grief, divorce and chronic relationship problems, unresolved trauma, repeat abortions, self-punishment, and child abuse of their other children” (p. 27).

The reason “women who abort their pregnancies” are traumatized is that they know what that transparent euphemism attempts to hide: the reality that they are mothers who killed their children.

An amicus brief by three Jewish pro-life organizations speaks to the Jewish reverence for life and about genocide with the authority of Jewish experience.

Their brief draws an amazing comparison between how Jews were viewed by Nazis and how preborn life is viewed today. For example, comparisons are made on pages 27 to 33 between German Jews and American preborn babies each being:

denied “personhood” by the laws of each government.

considered “subhuman” (untermenschen and in Roe as “potential life”).

considered “parasites.”

dehumanized in order to become subjects of medical research.

The brief also compares Nazi abortion propaganda and practice to American abortion propaganda and practice.

After another shocking comparison between Nazi and American eugenic abortion practices, the brief states, “Seen for what it really is, the abortion holocaust parallels and rises beyond crimes against humanity from which Jews have suffered dearly” (p. 35).

The brief then describes the Nuremberg trials and clearly implies the need for such trials for the Great American Abortion Holocaust.

An amicus brief from “African American, Hispanic, Roman Catholic and Protestant religious and civil rights organizations and leaders” details the racist and eugenic aspects of America’s abortion law:

“Abortion has devastated communities of color. According to one peer-reviewed study, ‘black women have been experiencing abortion at a rate nearly four times that of white women for more than 30 years'” (p. 17-18). “Planned Parenthood intentionally located 86 percent of its abortion facilities in or near minority neighborhoods in the 25 U.S. counties with the most abortions” (p. 19).

The Roe court actually invented two biological nonsense terms (“potential life” and “viable outside the womb“) to dodge the constitutionally relevant question about when life begins, stating on page 159 of its opinion that it was “not in a position to speculate as to the answer.”

An amicus brief by 70 biologists answers Roe with evidence that “the fertilization view is widely recognized — in the literature and by biologists — as the leading biological view on when a human’s life begins” (p. 3).

A brief by the American Association of Pro-Life Obstetricians and Gynecologists states that “abortion — removing the fetus with the intent of ending its life — is never medically necessary” (p. 2, emphasis in original).

The amicus brief from Illinois Right to Life and Dr. Steve Jacobs states:

“If preborn humans are recognized as human beings, then the Court can and must hold that all are guaranteed protection as persons under the 14th Amendment. This step would render obsolete [Roe’s] viability standard. Previable humans would then be protected under each state’s homicide laws since the abortion procedure entails the killing of a human person” (p. 25).

With those and the other 77 excellent pro-life briefs, and with a conservative Supreme Court that accepted the Dobbs case knowing Mississippi and others would ask it to overturn Roe and Planned Parenthood v. Casey, we PreBorn Americans United believe that the court will do that and, despite Mississippi’s disappointing strategy before the justices, rule that preborn Americans are persons entitled to protection under the 14th Amendment from the moment of conception.

PreBorn Americans United want readers to understand why the Supreme Court will overturn Roe v. Wade using Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, and why we demand Nuremberg-style trials to bring to justice the pro-abortion leaders responsible for the slaughter of our 63 million innocent brothers and sisters.

