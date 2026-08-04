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Migrants wait to receive water on the beach next to the CETI on Aug. 2, 2026, in Ceuta, Spain.
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Migrants wait to receive water on the beach next to the CETI on Aug. 2, 2026, in Ceuta, Spain. (Adri Salido / Getty Images)

Video: Africans Who Invaded Spain Complain About Lack of Free Stuff, as Mob Also Chants 'Allahu Akbar'

 By Samuel Short  August 4, 2026 at 2:23pm
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The North African Muslims who invaded Ceuta, Spain, are not happy.

Upon arriving in the land of the infidels, they did not find free food, housing, and luxury. Instead, the kuffaar left them out on the streets to fend for themselves in an insulting display of bigotry.

Thursday saw an estimated 60,000 of these invaders pour over the border to overwhelm Ceuta, according to a report by CBS News.

Although thousands have been sent back, the New York Post posted footage on social media platform X Monday, quoting some of those who remain that they are unhappy, finding “no food, no blankets.”

The footage shows men idling in the streets. To note, one holds a sign about his country, Yemen, not being safe. Reports indicate a large number of these men hail from Morocco, which shares a border with Spanish territory.

Will Spain ever recover from what happened last week?

These invaders are clearly surprised by the lack of hospitality. To their credit, Europe has allowed itself to be a doormat for years, welcoming in millions of migrants with open arms and providing them with a comfortable means of existence.

Not all of them are just sitting around, as a separate report from the New York Post noted a crowd took to the streets to clash with Spanish police while yelling “Allahu Akbar.”

That footage also made its way to X.

Related:
Watch: African Who Invaded Spanish City Has Chilling Warning to the Rest of Europe

From the footage and from the New York Post’s reporting, the crowd was carrying along one of their injured comrades.

The outlet also noted a total of 72 migrants have died, whether from drowning while trying to swim to Ceuta or from being trampled in the chaos.

CBS News international reporter Aidan Stretch interviewed one of these men about his decision to come to Spain. It’s an unsettling conversation in revealing the intentions of these people.

“Every Moroccan, they want to go to Europe,” the man said. “Morocco is good. Morocco is a beautiful country, but you need to have a lot of money and you can’t make money in Morocco.”

“To live is too hard. It’s not bad, but it’s too hard. If you go to Spain, you’re going to have all that you want.”

Coming to Europe is about taking — or more appropriately, plundering.

To believe that masses of Muslims are coming to Europe because they genuinely need help or plan to assimilate, living peacefully among a diversity of cultures and other peoples, is to be breathtakingly ignorant of history.

Blood was spilled to defeat these invaders centuries ago. Christians in Spain fought in their Reconquista against Muslim rulers to take back their homeland, finally doing so in 1492 after the land was conquered in the 8th century.

Islam is not just a religion. It is a political system.

Islam’s prophet Muhammad was not a pluralist, but a ruler. The only way the “People of the Book” live under a caliphate comes by making them second class citizens.

It’s all about destroying the West.

We see Islam and leftists as odd bedfellows, but that is the commonality — hating the West.

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Samuel Short
Sam Short is an Assistant Professor of History with Motlow State Community College in Smyrna, Tennessee. He holds a BA in History from Middle Tennessee State University and an MA in History from University College London. The views expressed in his articles are his own and do not reflect the views or opinions of Motlow State Community College.




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