Video: Africans Who Invaded Spain Complain About Lack of Free Stuff, as Mob Also Chants 'Allahu Akbar'

The North African Muslims who invaded Ceuta, Spain, are not happy.

Upon arriving in the land of the infidels, they did not find free food, housing, and luxury. Instead, the kuffaar left them out on the streets to fend for themselves in an insulting display of bigotry.

Thursday saw an estimated 60,000 of these invaders pour over the border to overwhelm Ceuta, according to a report by CBS News.

Although thousands have been sent back, the New York Post posted footage on social media platform X Monday, quoting some of those who remain that they are unhappy, finding “no food, no blankets.”

African Migrants in Ceuta Complain About Treatment: ‘No Food, No Blankets’ pic.twitter.com/RmWGWe2oVA — New York Post (@nypost) August 3, 2026

The footage shows men idling in the streets. To note, one holds a sign about his country, Yemen, not being safe. Reports indicate a large number of these men hail from Morocco, which shares a border with Spanish territory.

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These invaders are clearly surprised by the lack of hospitality. To their credit, Europe has allowed itself to be a doormat for years, welcoming in millions of migrants with open arms and providing them with a comfortable means of existence.

Not all of them are just sitting around, as a separate report from the New York Post noted a crowd took to the streets to clash with Spanish police while yelling “Allahu Akbar.”

That footage also made its way to X.

Right now, invading Moroccans in Ceuta carry an injured man through the streets screaming “Allahu Akbar.” Dirty Sánchez says this isn’t happening.

https://t.co/8s55sg0CCs — Tommy Robinson 🇬🇧 (@TRobinsonNewEra) August 2, 2026

From the footage and from the New York Post’s reporting, the crowd was carrying along one of their injured comrades.

The outlet also noted a total of 72 migrants have died, whether from drowning while trying to swim to Ceuta or from being trampled in the chaos.

CBS News international reporter Aidan Stretch interviewed one of these men about his decision to come to Spain. It’s an unsettling conversation in revealing the intentions of these people.

“Every Moroccan, they want to go to Europe,” the man said. “Morocco is good. Morocco is a beautiful country, but you need to have a lot of money and you can’t make money in Morocco.”

“To live is too hard. It’s not bad, but it’s too hard. If you go to Spain, you’re going to have all that you want.”

More than 37,500 migrants have returned to Morocco after an estimated 60,000 crossed into Spain’s Ceuta enclave this week. The rush turned deadly, with some migrants drowning as they tried to swim to the territory. CBS News’ @aidan_stretch spoke with one migrant about why he… pic.twitter.com/KqBBXhhiOH — CBS News (@CBSNews) July 31, 2026

Coming to Europe is about taking — or more appropriately, plundering.

To believe that masses of Muslims are coming to Europe because they genuinely need help or plan to assimilate, living peacefully among a diversity of cultures and other peoples, is to be breathtakingly ignorant of history.

Blood was spilled to defeat these invaders centuries ago. Christians in Spain fought in their Reconquista against Muslim rulers to take back their homeland, finally doing so in 1492 after the land was conquered in the 8th century.

Islam is not just a religion. It is a political system.

Islam’s prophet Muhammad was not a pluralist, but a ruler. The only way the “People of the Book” live under a caliphate comes by making them second class citizens.

It’s all about destroying the West.

We see Islam and leftists as odd bedfellows, but that is the commonality — hating the West.

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