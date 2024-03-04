Opening Day at Atlanta Six Flags Turns Into Chaos, Gunfight Erupts Between Police and Violent Crowd
Not even amusement parks are safe from rampant inner-city crime.
On opening day of the new Six Flags Over Georgia, a series of brawls broke out within the park, followed by gunfire outside of the location in which a teenager was injured and hospitalized.
According to Fox5 Atlanta, the opening day saw a large police presence, potentially predicting that things may go sour at the park.
The spiral of violence began when teenagers were seen running rampant in the park. Video shows a large group of young men beating and kicking a person on the ground.
According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigations, between 500 and 600 people ran and fought within the amusement park, prompting police to escort the group off the premises.
That failed to calm things down as once the group left the park, shots were fired at police officers from an unknown number of suspects, further throwing the scene into chaos.
Six Flags Over Georgia is NOT safe rn. We went to get one ride in Goliath at the end of the night to be told “we have to leave the park. It’s not safe.” By security. Then when we come out not only do we see all these police, we hear gun shots that caused mass panic. Do not go rn. pic.twitter.com/zk6hgkts7s
— Coasters and Brews (@coastersnbrews) March 3, 2024
It ended with police returning fire to the group of alleged assailants, ultimately striking a 15-year-old within the group who is currently in critical condition at Grady Memorial Hospital.
A spokesperson for the Cobb County Police Department shared that no officers at the scene were injured.
According to a report from ABC News, a handgun was found near the injured teenager.
Some parkgoers are questioning the security at the location with one couple sharing that they were neither sent through a metal detector nor had their bag checked.
Six Flags Over Georgia provided a comment to Fox5 on the situation, saying it was “incredibly disappointing that our community is disrupted at public events throughout the region by groups of underaged youth. Just like other venues in the area, we are committed to keeping this type of trouble outside our park and off our property.”
“Our goal is to provide safe, fun entertainment,” the statement said. “We employ state of the art security systems and metal detection, maintain a robust and vigilant Public Safety Department, and have strong support from Cobb County Police who are present both inside and outside the park. Every guest is expected to follow our strict code of conduct and anyone unwilling to follow that code of conduct is unwelcome.”
Six Flags Over Georgia reached out later to Fox 5 Atlanta to address the couple’s security claims, stating “Six Flags employs state-of-the-art screening equipment at the park entrance to prohibit unauthorized objects from entering the park. Every guest passes through this system prior to entering the gate, though they may not even notice.”
While one would hope that this is an isolated incident, in liberal cities like Atlanta, it’s far from uncommon.
Sadly, until these liberal cities take the proper measures to deter and prevent crime, the incident that happened on Saturday is likely to occur time and time again.
