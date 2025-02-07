Idaho National Guard Has Formal Policy That Keeps Christians Out of Command Roles - Court Documents

Just as President Donald Trump looks to address anti-Christian bias with a new task force, Idaho’s Army National Guard is being outed for a policy that needs investigating.

In a clip posted to social media platform X Thursday from Newsmax’s “Todd Starnes Show,” host Todd Starnes spoke to founder and chairman of Liberty Counsel Mat Staver about his client Maj. David Worley’s lawsuit against the Idaho Guard for instituting a “No Christians in Command” policy.

2/ Liberty Counsel’s @MatStaver uncovered the truth: Guard leaders literally implementing a policy to MONITOR and SCREEN OUT Christians from command positions. This is NOT a drill. 🚫✝️ pic.twitter.com/Okw01YjuPU — Rod D. Martin (@RodDMartin) February 6, 2025

A member of the Guard had filed a complaint against Worley, labeling him “unsafe,” after digging up past comments Worley had made on Facebook about his opposition to children going to drag queen story hour and having access to pornography in public libraries.

Worley had also spoken out against gender surgeries and hormones being given to children.

🚨 BREAKING: Idaho National Guard EXPOSED for “No Christians in Command” Policy – a SHOCKING thread on religious discrimination in our military 🧵 pic.twitter.com/jA7RitQIQR — Rod D. Martin (@RodDMartin) February 6, 2025

The complaint was lodged when it was announced Worley would be taking command of the Idaho National Guard’s recruiting and retention unit. The soon-to-be subordinate said the officer should be investigated and punished for his remarks.

Staver said the comments — which were made long before Worley’s promotion — and the subsequent complaint spawned the policy now being challenged.

The policy said, “[The backgrounds of commanding officers and soldiers] ought to be scrutinized for their beliefs that they [the National Guard] consider to be extreme,” Staver told Starnes.

He added, “And they considered to be extreme that children should not be exposed to pornography in the libraries, drag queen story hours were problematic for children in the libraries, and that children shouldn’t have mutilating surgeries.”

3/ Meet Major David Worley: Removed from command for *checks notes* stating biological facts and opposing drag shows in libraries. Yes, REALLY. His crime? Being a Christian with Biblical values. pic.twitter.com/wO8UizIjjv — Rod D. Martin (@RodDMartin) February 6, 2025

Starnes added that the complaining soldier was gay, and that the complaint accused Worley of creating a “toxic work environment” before the officer even took command. Staver said Worley’s “past, private words,” which were made out of uniform and outside his National Guard work, resulted in top brass declaring that the Idaho National Guard had a “No Christians in Command Policy.”

Staver said the new policy said that, “For all candidates for command, they now need to be scrutinized to ensure any concerning statements are discovered. They need to be reported to the Department of Defense. They need to be investigated for what they called ‘extremist activity.'”

Staver said that Gen. James Packwood, assistant adjutant general of the Idaho Army National Guard, “concluded that Worley’s religious views were, quote, ‘toxic,’ close quote, and removed him from command, solely due to these previous, protected religious statements on his private social media.”

5/ BOMBSHELL: General James Packwood created policy requiring RELIGIOUS BELIEF SCREENING for ALL Guard members. Let me repeat: THE GOVERNMENT IS SCREENING FOR RELIGIOUS BELIEFS! Blatantly unconstitutional!🚫 But this is the kind of stuff Dems did for the last 4 years. pic.twitter.com/fh7ixHp22S — Rod D. Martin (@RodDMartin) February 6, 2025

If Staver’s investigation for Worley’s lawsuit proves anything, it’s that the Trump administration needs to conduct its own thorough investigation as soon as possible.

The policy indicates the Department of Defense should get involved, but Trump’s Secretary Pete Hegseth probably won’t be taking Idaho’s side on this one if he does.

On Thursday, Trump signed an executive order titled, “Eradicating Anti-Christian Bias,” stating at the National Prayer Breakfast he promised to protect Christians in various fields.

“We will protect Christians in our schools and our military and our government, workplaces, hospitals, and in our public squares,” the president said.

Attorney General Pam Bondi will lead the task force.

Based on Staver’s description of the case, it sure sounds like Worley’s lawsuit should be near the top of Bondi’s list.

