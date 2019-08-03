SECTIONS
Orioles Fans Kicked Out of Stadium After Unfurling Massive 'Trump 2020' Banner

By Bryan Chai
Published August 3, 2019 at 10:27am
The intersection of politics and sports never seems to work out for anyone involved.

Take former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick, for instance.

Kaepernick insisted on becoming a cultural flashpoint by kneeling for the national anthem, and now he’s basically unemployed.

Unfortunately for four Baltimore Orioles fans, they too felt the pinch of mixing politics with sports.

At Thursday’s game between the visiting Toronto Blue Jays and the Orioles at Camden Yards, several Orioles fans were escorted out after unfurling a massive pro-Donald Trump banner in the second deck during the eighth inning.

It was a red, white and blue banner emblazoned with the words “Trump 2020,” as well as the phrase “Keep America Great!”

According to Baltimore Sun reporter Jon Meoli, the Trump banner was met with instant backlash from the other fans who were there, as a “Take it down” chant quickly broke out.

It took a little less than 10 minutes, but according to The Baltimore Sun, the anti-Trump fans got their wish when security came and had the banner taken down.

Baltimore Police and stadium officials then made the pro-Trump fans leave the stadium.

According to the Camden Yards security policies, the fans did appear to violate the rule of no banners being hung in the stadium.

The policy is put in place to make sure obtrusive signs are not blocking the view of other fans.

“To ensure that all fans will have an unobstructed view of the ballgame, the Orioles do not permit the hanging of banners anywhere in the ballpark. Banners may only be displayed before and after the game and between innings,” the team’s site reads.

That being said, the Orioles also reserve the right to remove whatever banner they feel like, especially if it involves politics.

“Banners are subject to confiscation if the content is commercial, political, and/or in bad taste according to the Orioles’ discretion. The Orioles reserve the right to remove any banner at any time,” the site says.

The incident involving the Trump banner does come at a particularly touchy time, as the president is embroiled in a feud with Maryland Democratic Rep. Elijah Cummings.

Trump has blasted the safety of Baltimore, a city largely under the representation of Cummings.

The Orioles were blown out by the Blue Jays on Thursday to the tune of 11-2.

The Orioles currently hold the second-worst record in baseball, ahead of only the Detroit Tigers.

