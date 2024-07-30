Share
Sports
News

Outrage Erupts After Two Athletes Who Failed 'Gender Eligibility Tests' Are Cleared to Compete Against Women at Olympics

 By Jack Davis  July 30, 2024 at 10:49am
Share

Two athletes who failed tests to compete as women last year will be allowed to do so at the Olympics.

Boxers Imane Khelif of Algeria and Lin Yu‑ting of Taiwan were banned by the International Boxing Association, according to the Guardian.

IBA President Umar Kremlev said, DNA tests had “proved they had XY chromosomes and were thus excluded from the sports events.”

But the Olympics have different rules, and what was banned before is just dandy now.

“Obviously, I am not going to comment on individuals,” International Olympic Committee representative Mark Adams said, according to the Guardian.

Trending:
Native American Tribesman Accused of Starting Massive Wildfire After US Flag-Burning Protest

“That’s really invidious and unfair. But I would just say that everyone competing in the women’s category is complying with the competition eligibility rules,” he said.

“They are women in their passports, and it is stated that is the case,” he said.

Adams said the question of determining who should compete as a woman is really, really hard.

“As for the question about testosterone and going through male puberty, we issued a framework document to all the federations,” he said. “And everyone would love to have a single answer: yes, no, yes, no. But it’s incredibly complex.”

Should these boxers be able to compete in the women’s division?

“And actually it boils down to not just sport by sport, but discipline by discipline. So people may have an advantage in this discipline and not in this discipline if they have been through male puberty or not,” he said.

“Federations need to make the rules to make sure that there is fairness, but at the same time with the ability for everyone to take part who wants to,” he said.

Some were very upset at the ruling.

“As if the Satanic display at the opening ceremony wasnt enough, the Olympics glorifies men punching women in the face with the intent of knocking them unconscious. Imane Khelif is 1 of 2 male boxers fighting women at the Olympics,” gender policy sanity activist Riley Gaines posted on X.

“A woman is going to die,” she wrote.

Related:
Muslim Olympian Shouts 'Allah Akbar' Instead of Shaking Israeli Opponent's Hand, Moments Later He's in Howling Pain

WARNING: The following video contains images of violence that may be disturbing for some readers. 

Former world champion Barry McGuigan was not a fan of the ruling.

“It’s shocking that they were ­actually allowed to get this far, what is going on?” he wrote in a post on X.

The U.K.’s Daily Mail noted that in December 2022, Khelif gave a pounding to Mexican female boxer Brianda Tamara, who later spoke about the fight.

“When I fought with her I felt very out of my depth,” she wrote on X. “Her blows hurt me a lot, I don’t think I had ever felt like that in my 13 years as a boxer, nor in my sparring with men. Thank God that day I got out of the ring safely, and it’s good that they finally realized.”

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , ,
Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




Outrage Erupts After Two Athletes Who Failed 'Gender Eligibility Tests' Are Cleared to Compete Against Women at Olympics
Furious Secret Service Sniper Demands 4 More Resignations, Expects Another Assassination Attempt Soon: Report
Top VP Contender Withdraws from Kamala Harris' Shortlist
Trump Responds to Olympics Opening Ceremony, Promises a Very Different Display for 2028 Games in U.S.
Watch: Biden Says Speaker Mike Johnson Is 'Dead on Arrival' After GOP Leader Vows to Kill SCOTUS Reform
See more...

Conversation