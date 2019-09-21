SECTIONS
News
Print

Owner of Allegedly Pro-Antifa Bar Allowed Patrons To Use 'Illegal Weapons' To Attack Conservatives: State Probe

Police clash with demonstrators as they try to clear 'Antifa' members and anti-Trump protesters from the area during a protest on June 4, 2017, in Portland, Oregon.Scott Olson / Getty ImagesPolice clash with demonstrators as they try to clear 'Antifa' members and anti-Trump protesters from the area during a protest on June 4, 2017, in Portland, Oregon. (Scott Olson / Getty Images)

By Jack Davis
Published September 21, 2019 at 9:55am
Print

The owner of a Portland, Oregon, bar that reportedly served as a haven for Antifa protesters is now in trouble with state regulators for his role in a May 1 brawl that erupted outside his business.

Bar owner Abram Goldman-Armstrong is accused of doing nothing to stop his left-wing patrons from using “illegal weapons” against conservative protesters during a May 1 brawl, according to Fox News.

The Oregon Liquor Control Commission also said that Goldman-Armstrong, who operates the Cider Riot, failed to follow state rules and remove unruly customers.

“Goldman-Armstrong stated that his patrons were only acting in self-defense but clearly, according to the video, he was present and watching as patrons displayed aggressive behavior,” wrote state inspector Genny Welp, according to The Oregonian.

The report said the owner photographed his customers while they were using “illegal weapons.”

TRENDING: Beto Reveals the Democrats' True Agenda

Despite being aware of multiple injuries that were suffered in the fight, and the role his customers played in the brawl, Goldman-Armstrong never tried to boot those customers, the report said, noting that this lack of action broke state rules.

The report also said that Goldman-Armstrong and Joseph LeVasseaur, who was working security in the bar that day, gave false statements to state investigators, based on a review of video evidence and multiple statements.

In one instance, Goldman-Armstrong claimed he ordered police to be called. However, the employee who made the call contradicted that claim.

LeVasseaur initially said he was at his post outside the bar’s entrance throughout the incident.

Are you sick of the way Portland coddles Antifa?

He later admitted he joined the attack on the right-wing protesters, using mace against them and getting into a fight with one person.

“When I asked LeVasseaur why he had not disclosed all this to me in the first interview he stated he was in fear of Patriot Prayer groups [sic] retaliation as the video had gone viral,” Welp wrote.

The report recommends charges against the owner and his staff of providing false statements, failure to evict and permitting unlawful and disorderly activity. All of those are state alcohol license violations.

The report also recommends a charge of destroyed or concealed evidence, but The Oregonian reported that the details were redacted.

The attorney for Goldman-Armstrong downplayed the charges.

RELATED: Violence Breaks Out as Anti-Trump Protesters Burn American Flag During President's California Visit

“It’s not clear what OLCC would have wanted my client to do,” attorney Juan Chavez said. “Did they want Abe to be both a one-man police force and a bouncer, all while he was dealing with a small triage hospital in his cidery?”

Since the May 1 riot, Goldman-Armstrong has put the bar up for sale.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues







Owner of Allegedly Pro-Antifa Bar Allowed Patrons To Use 'Illegal Weapons' To Attack Conservatives: State Probe
PETA Successfully Gets Elephant Images Removed from Trader Joe's Stores
Black Leaders Claim Bernie Supporters Launching Racist Attacks After Support Thrown Behind Warren
Diamond & Silk Attack Dems' Treatment of Black Voters: They 'Don't Need Reparations, They Need Liberation'
Two People Arrested for Stealing $6 Million Golden Toilet Named 'America'
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×