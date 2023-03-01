Ozzy Osbourne Reveals He's in 'Constant Pain' After Having 'Life-Altering Surgery'

Heavy metal legend Ozzy Osbourne is dealing with health challenges after having serious surgery.

The longtime Black Sabbath vocalist stated that he experiences “constant pain” in the aftermath of a June 2022 surgery, according to Fox News.

Osbourne was speaking on a Monday episode of the SiriusXM show “Ozzy Speaks,” according to Parade.

However, the veteran musician isn’t retiring.

Osbourne clarified that the problems following a June procedure that has been described as “life-altering surgery” don’t mean his music career is over, according to Parade.

“Well, I’ve been working my guts out to try to get back on my feet.”

He cited the advice of his wife, Sharon Osbourne.

“I’ve come to the point where Sharon says to me, ‘You know what, the truth of the matter is you can’t keep booking tours and failing, canceling.'”

Osbourne canceled an upcoming European and British tour schedule on Feb. 1, citing the lasting effects that a spinal injury had imposed on his body.

In a statement posted to Twitter on Feb. 1, the 74-year-old musician — who played a vital role in the evolution of metal music in the early 1970s — said that while his voice remains capable, physical therapy and innovative medical treatments hadn’t strengthened his body enough for the rigors of touring.

“Never would I have imagined that my touring days would have ended this way,” Osbourne stated, suggesting the tour cancellation amounted to a permanent retirement from live music.

This is probably one of the hardest things I’ve ever had to share with my loyal fans… pic.twitter.com/aXGw3fjImo — Ozzy Osbourne (@OzzyOsbourne) February 1, 2023

However, in his Monday interview, the vocalist of “Crazy Train” fame rejected sensational reports that described the musician as near the point of death.

“The f****** press could drive you nuts. I mean, I looked in a magazine and [it said], ‘Ozzy’s on his last legs.’ I’m f****** not dying.”

Osbourne expressed his desire to tour in the wake of his 2023 Grammy Awards for “Patient Number 9,” the musician’s 13th solo album, and “Degradation Trip,” a cut from the album. “Patient Number 9” was named Best Rock Album. “Degradation Trip” won for Best Metal Performance, according to the music publication Pitchfork.

“It’s an award. It’s, like, film has the Oscars — music has the Grammys,” he said, according to Fox. “I’m not saying I don’t like ’em, but I wish I could tour to back it up.”

However, he acknowledged during the interview that he’s still in “constant pain.”

Osbourne expressed his desire to move away from Los Angeles in response to California’s decline last year, before changing his mind.

