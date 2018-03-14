PA Election Recount Likely — Reports of Bizarre Voting Machine Behavior

The Pennsylvania special election for congressional district 18 may be heading to a recount, with just hundreds of votes separating the Republican and Democrat candidates and irregularities alleged in Democrat heavy Allegheny County.
As of Wednesday midday, 627 votes (0.2 percent) separate Republican Rick Saccone and Democrat Conor Lamb, the New York Times reported.
With hundreds of absentee ballots and an undetermined number of military and provisional ballots yet to be counted, the race is still too close to call.
Lamb claimed victory early Wednesday morning, while Saccone stated, “We are still fighting the fight. It is not over.”
The Republican state representative noted many of his previous wins were by narrow margins, so he is prepared to go the distance until all the ballots are counted.
Fox News reported that Republican attorneys are planning to go to court on Wednesday to demand an impounding of all the ballots and voting machines used in the race, as they plan for a potential recount.
The lawyers plan to make multiple complaints that could form the basis of their recount.
One involves allegations that touch screen machines used in heavily Democrat Allegheny County, bordering Pittsburgh, were not calibrated correctly, registering votes for Lamb that were meant for Saccone. The county is the only one of the four counties found in the district that Lamb won.
Another issue is GOP claims that their representatives were blocked from observing the absentee ballot count in Allegheny County.
Pennsylvania law makes provision for a recount, but it requires three voters in each precinct who can attest to error or fraud.
Trump won the congressional district by 20 points in 2016; however, the blue collar coalition that supported the outsider candidate was split by Lamb.
Labor unions, including the United Steelworkers and the United Mine Workers, campaigned heavily for Lamb and against Saccone who has expressed support for right to work laws, according to CNN.
Lamb aligned himself with Trump of several issues including the Second Amendment, trade, and opposed to the Washington Democrat establishment.
“He’s pro-gun. He says he’s personally pro-life. He says he’s pro-coal, he’s pro-tariff. He says he’s anti-Nancy Pelosi,” Republican National Committee spokesperson Kayleigh McEnany told ABC News ahead of the election results Tuesday.
“Imagine that, a Democratic candidate who’s against Nancy Pelosi, the minority leader,” she said. “He has made himself into essentially a Republican. So you have a Republican in name and a Republican in truth running against one another.”
